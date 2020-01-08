Wednesday, January 9, 2020 -The wife of Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host Willis Raburu has spoken for the first time after losing her unborn child.





The pretty young lady who seems depressed took to her Instagram page and stated that she doesn’t want to hear about God anymore because he failed to come through when she needed him the most.





She further added that people have been encouraging her to trust in God even if she is going through one of the most trying times in her life but she doesn’t want to know him.





“ Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most, ” She wrote.





Raburu’s wife lost her unborn child while in labor after she developed complications.





The popular presenter revealed that they had lost their unborn child saying, “ God called our little baby angel home. We got into labor but there was some complications and a clot so we pushed out a still birth. My heart is completely broken. She is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel.





“ We were all waiting for a baby but God called her home. My angel Adana is on the other side now looking over us and we will do her proud, ”





Here are series of posts that Raburu’s depressed wife made on her Instagram page questioning God after she lost her unborn child.







