Thursday January 9, 2020 - One of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretaries bought a Sh 150 million house in Karen, Nairobi, using the money he stole from the construction of Itare Dam in Kuresoi, Nakuru county.





According to impeccable sources, Water and Irrigation CS, Simon Chelagui, bought the palatial house at Amara Ridge Karen.





Chelugui’s neighbours include businessman Sam Mbenya, Sudan President Salva Kiir and Busia Senator Amos Wako.



His house is the fifth.

Chelugui has been under fire over the stalled Itare Dam project in Nakuru County.





On December 4th 2018, the beleaguered CS was grilled by detectives over the payment of Sh19 billion for the stalled Itare Dam.





However, in a response, Chelagui admitted that he bought the house but not for Sh 150 million.





The CS, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said that he bought the house at Sh 90 million and he took a loan of Sh 69 million from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) to complete part of the payment.



