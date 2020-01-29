Wednesday January 29, 2020 - Milimani Court Magistrate, Francis Andayi, is mourning the death of his wife, Mwajuma Mohamed, who died on Tuesday evening.





According to family sources, Mwajuma developed complications after travelling from their home in Kakamega, leading to her admission in hospital.





“She developed physical weakness after arriving in Nairobi from her matrimonial home in Kakamega on Tuesday evening."



"We took her to hospital, but, sadly, she lost her life while receiving treatment at The Mater Hospital,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the burial was set for Friday, January 31st, in Kakamega County





The death comes even as Judge Francis Andayi is questioned over a ruling he made when he released Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, on Monday.





Owino, who was facing an attempted murder case, was released on a Sh10 million bail after his arrest for shooting DJ Evolve at a popular club in Nairobi.





In his biased ruling, Andayi set out several other conditions for the legislators' release, key among them being that the money will be paid to the court in four installments and will be used to clear all the bills the DJ would incur in the best medical facilities until he recovered fully.



