Friday January 9, 2020 – An activist from Kiambu County by the name Joyce Wanja, alias Mwari wa Gichungumwa, offered to purchase women's underwear for Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.





This is after Kuria insulted women from the county last December when he stated that their underwear stinks.





"He insulted the women in Kiambu County during an event hosted by Gospel musician Loise Kim.”





“He [Moses Kuria] talked about women's underwear and said that they are filthy because anyone can have intercourse with them at any place.





"And I offered to buy women's underwear for him to take to the women that he had found with dirty underwear because I believe if you find that someone has a problem then you should help them instead of parading them at their worst.”





"When I offered that solution, Moses Kuria turned on me and punched me and I fell to the ground. People had to come help me to get up," Joyce narrated.





Moses Kuria has since been arrested and being grilled at Kilimani Police Station.





