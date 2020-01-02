



Thursday, January 2, 2020 -Young ladies are sleeping with men old enough to be their grand-fathers and ancestors as they desperately chase flashy life.





If you go to most posh hotels in major towns in the country, you will spot sexy ladies in their early 20’s being dropped by cabs to service their sponsors, majority who are old rich men enjoying their sunset years.





In this photo that is spreading online like bushfire, a beautiful slay queen is seen in bed with an old man who resembles an ancestor.





The old man has white hair all over, an indication that he has seen better days.





See the pic.







