Saturday January 4, 2020-

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has said constitution bars President Uhuru Kenyatta from vying for any position after he retires in 2022.





Last weekend, former Gatanga MP, David Murathe claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta is preparing to vie for Prime Minister’s post once he retires in 2022.





However, Wetangula, who spoke on Friday doubted if Murathe's remarks have any truth in them, saying that they could be just rumours which have no basis.





The Ford Kenya Party leader pointed out that the President can only serve two terms constitutionally, and coming back would not be a prudent thing to do.





"I am not sure this is what Uhuru plans to do, I am not privy to the facts. These could be just fertile imaginations, rumour mills and innuendos. When Uhuru comes out to say he wants to vie again, we tell him not to,” Wetangula stated.



