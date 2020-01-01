0 , , , ,
Wednesday, January 1, 2020-As some of continue ranting about broke January which is just a day old, a section of Kenyans with deep pockets are living the life that some of you see in Hollywood movies and high budget US hip hop videos.

A case in point is this couple that landed at The  Water-Front Mall in Karen for shopping in a chopper.

A photo going rounds on social  media shows supermarket attendants taking the goods that the couple had shopped to the chopper that was parked  at the mall’s grounds.

Some people are living the life, others are just existing.


