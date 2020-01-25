Saturday January 25, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor, Alex Tanui Tolgos, has weighed in on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meetings being held across the country.





Speaking in Eldoret, Tolgos welcomed the meetings, saying that he would follow the directions given by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.





"We will continue working subject to the directions of the president and the former prime minister will give us (Tutaendelea kufanya kazi kupitia kwa ile mwelekeo ambayo mweshimiwa rais na former prime minister watatuelekeza)," the county boss told members of the press.





There are reports that have appeared in some sections of the media indicating that the Rift Valley edition of the BBI meetings, will be held in Elgeyo Marakwet County, a county where the governor is seen as friendly to Odinga.





Tolgos' words come in the context of heightening tensions over the BBI, with allies of Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga trading harsh words.





The deputy president himself fired salvos at the ODM camp on Thursday, lashing out at politicians for arrogating themselves the responsibility of saying who will attend the BBI rallies.





