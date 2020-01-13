Monday January 13, 2020 - Opposition leader Raila Odinga has promised a new beginning and asked Kenyans to vote for amendments to the Constitution even as Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have been opposed to the push for a referendum, terming it a waste of public resources.





Speaking during the burial of the former chairman of the defunct Siaya County Council Elisha Ojwang Orodo in Usenge village, Bondo sub-county, Raila regretted that more than 50 years after independence, the country was still struggling with corruption and other ills, which will now be addressed in the new Kenya.





He said that the new journey that is geared towards finally liberating the country was on and Kenyans should embrace it.





He said that China had an economic leap in just 20 years, liberating 300 million people from poverty, making the country a middle-income economy.





"We can achieve the same feat in Kenya if we tackle corruption and unite the country to focus on development,” he said.





The ODM reiterated that this is a new year that all focus should be put on the BBI.





“We will continue consulting as the people of Kenya to ensure that we agree on which path we should follow,” said Raila.





