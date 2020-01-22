Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that allies of Deputy President William Ruto are not interested in sideshows ahead of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting in Mombasa.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Murkomen said that they are ready to engage in real issues including unity of the country and not propaganda.





Murkomen was responding to Suna East MP Junet Mohamed after he warned DP Ruto allies against using the BBI platforms to derail the intended agenda.





"I would like to welcome all leaders to the BBI meeting in Mombasa this Saturday.”





“We shall be focusing on the unity and development of this country and not sideshows about 2022 and discussing individuals. Karibuni Pwani," Murkomen tweeted.





Junet Mohamed had wondered why Ruto's camp made a U-turn on the BBI matter and questioned they wanted to support the tours yet they had termed them a waste of money.





"It is my hope that they are coming to Mombasa ready to focus on what’s important and NOT for sideshows.”





“Because should they attempt sideshows, they’ll have themselves to blame.”

“BBI is about national inclusivity.”





“Glad to welcome them to Mombasa," the MP had tweeted.





Before the change in tune, Ruto lamented that the leaders of the opposition were using the platforms to insult him for no good reason.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



