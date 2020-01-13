Monday January 13, 2020 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has threatened to return the Sh500,000 given by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his mother’s burial last week.





This is after Uhuru sent Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, to deliver the donation instead of Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Rigathi, who is a member of Tanga Tanga, said his family was hurt by the manner in which Kega delivered the President's donation.





He indicated that he had doubt about whether it had actually come from Kenyatta.





"Uhuru Kenyatta is a friend of mine and is a man who understands Kikuyu culture.”





“Donations meant to help the family are usually sent before the burial and are not made public.”





“Kega told me that the President had given him the cash on Friday but all along he did not deliver it until the material day."





"By the time he was delivering, we had sorted it out everything and that is why this thing became very political.”

“As a family, it really hurt us because it awakened memories of when Kanini led MPs in attacking my brother (the late Nderitu Gachagua) while he was fighting cancer.”





“I urge him to stop talking about my mother or else we will return that money, we are not desperate," Rigathi said in a heated talk show where Kega was also present.





But Kega hit back accusing Rigathi of being untruthful about the events leading to Mrs Gachagua's burial.





"I am the one who called Rigathi to ask for his mother's eulogy so that the President could write a tribute.”





“That was on Monday, I do not want to share these details but is really unfortunate that my friend would come here and lie to the public.”





“If he has questions about the money sent, let him ask President Kenyatta," Kega said.



