- A group of notorious thugs who were riding in a swanky Range Rover Reg No, KCS 793N, have been embarrassed on social media after they broke into someone’s car and stole his valuables.





The thugs broke into a Prado which was parked at Galleria Mall and stole valuables that included a laptop that had crucial documents.





It seems people who ride in big cars are the ones engaging in petty crimes in the city.

See an alert shared on social media urging concerned Kenyans to help nab the notorious thugs.





1) Here's the Range Rover that they were riding in.

Here's the Prado that they broke into and stole valuables.

The Kenyan DAILY POST