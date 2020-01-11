Saturday January 11, 2020 - What goes around, comes around is what can best describe what happened yesterday to Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto, who were holding a press conference in solidarity with the embattled Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who had been arrested for assaulting a woman.





The legislators, led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome and her Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, protested the arrest of Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.





However, Wahome's speech was interrupted by the police, who hurled tear gas canisters at them, forcing the honourable members to scamper for safety.





In the clip capturing the incident, Alice Wahome is seen pushing her skirt up and running for safety while her friend Ndindi Nyoro scattered like a mad man.





Watch the video below;-









