Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Questions have been raised after CCTV cameras captured a scene of a suspicious accident that claimed the life of one person in Gilgil.





CCTV footage shared on social media shows a speeding car running over a group of people who were standing by the road side in the town.





They scampered for safety but one man didn’t manage to run for his dear life.





Instead of the driver stopping the car, he reversed and ran over the man who was lying on the road, killing him on the spot.





The suspicious accident was reported at Gilgil Police Station but rogue cops at the station are reportedly doing a cover up.





A concerned Kenyan has shared CCTV footage and asked DCI to intervene.





Was this driver planning to commit mass murder.





Watch the CCCTV footage and be the judge.