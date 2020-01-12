Monday, January 13, 2020 - It is six months and a few days since Bob Collymore, the former Safaricom CEO, succumbed to cancer.





Mr. Collymore died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariakor crematorium the following day.





Today, Monday 13, happens to be his birthday and his widow, Wambui, has taken to social media to remember him with a glowing tribute.





Taking to twitter, Wambui shared a selfie of herself and a not so amused Bob at an airport and captioned it:









“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies.





“6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you.





“Happy Birthday @bobcollymore"





“I continue to love you.”





Wambui and the late Collymore exchanged their vows in a private wedding in April 2016 and always kept their love life under wraps.





During Collymore’s memorial service, Wambui told guests not to wear black outfits as is the norm since she wanted his life celebrated not mourned.





She also described Collymore as a ‘special man she was lucky to love’





“I am overwhelmed by all the love and beautiful messages I have been receiving from you all here.





“It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love.





“I can’t respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth.





"Thank you,” she tweeted.





See the post and reaction below.

















