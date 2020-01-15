Monday January 15, 2020 - Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has claimed that a good number of Tanga Tanga MPs are using archaic and dirty tricks to embarrass and humiliate President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking on Wednesday when he appeared on NTV, Wamatangi claimed that some Tanga Tanga sycophants are causing unnecessary drama during their arrests.





He gave an example of an incident at Kilimani Police Station last Friday where an army of Jubilee MPs from Central Kenya stormed the police station after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, was arrested for assaulting a political activist.





“I believe in the rule of law and maintain that court orders be respected.”

“That said, it doesn’t help when a politician is arrested and dozens of his colleagues storm a police station to cause drama, address the media to bring up political statements,” Wamatangi said





Senator Wamatangi further said that some politicians are paying people to have them demonstrate in the streets on unnecessary issues.





“We see them (politicians) donning yellow ribbons.”





“It is unnecessary.”





“I also saw other politicians giving money to crowds in Gatundu to protest Miguna’s issue,” he stated.



