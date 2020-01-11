Saturday January 11, 2020

-Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru has claimed that leaders from Central Kenya who are supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 are deceiving him.





Speaking at Kisii stadium during the launch of BBI Nyanza Chapter on Friday, Waiguru dismissed Ruto’s dalliance with a section of Mt Kenya MPs noting they were “deceiving him” into believing they could mobilise voters in the region to vote for him.





Waiguru said Kikuyus cannot be “bought” but can only be “rented”, a remark affirmed by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi as 2022 succession politics heat up.





“You can rent a Kikuyu but you can never buy one. Kikuyus have their own owner and he is fully in control. His decision in succession politics will shock many when the time comes,” Waiguru said.





Waiguru concluded by urging NASA leader , Raila Odinga, who was the chief guest at the function, that Mt Kenya electorate is ready for his presidency once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.