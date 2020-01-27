Monday, January 27, 2020 - Citizen TV anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is currently the hottest female TV anchor in Kenya right now.





The single mother of one has a massive following especially among men, who don’t change stations when she is reading news.





They keep their eyes on their television sets to admire the anchor’s sexy body which resembles that of a top model.





The eloquent and disciplined anchor recently left men in a state of confusion after she flaunted her voluptuous hips on live TV.





Rubadiri rocked a sparkling dress that flaunted her killer figure.





See photos.