Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - Kenyan celebrities, Nameless and Wahu, have been married for over 15 years and they are still madly in love.





The two entertainers met in campus in the early 2000 and dated for some time before tying the knot in 2005 and their marriage is an inspiration to many.





However, it appears there is ‘trouble in paradise’ after Nameless took to Instagram to reveal how Wahu has become stubborn at home since she joined the ‘millionaires club’





The ‘Nasinzia’ hit-maker claims that Wahu has been giving him headache since she clocked over 1 million followers on IG and called on his fans to help him hit the million mark as well.

Sharing a loved up photo of himself and Wahu, Nameless wrote:





“Musidanganywe na hii picha...ever since afika 1million followers before me @wahukagwi amekuwa sumbua sana kwa nyumba 🤦 🏽‍♂ ️ .. kichwa kimefura, hakukaliki kwa boma. Hamwezi ni Wacha ni sumbuke hivo tu... seriously guys 🤷 🏾‍♂ ️ ...ebu nifikisheni mita bana 🤷 🏾‍♂ ️🤷 🏾‍♂ ️ ...this Reminds me of when she won a MAMA award before me..woiii.. niliteseka for one whole year kwa nyumba, lakini muli come through nikamnyorosha na two awards the following year. Alirudi laini...😎😎😎 Mungu halali...aaanyway , Wacha nisitete Sana hapa😒... that's not the point of this pic..the point is, for those asking about this foto-shoot, my jacket is from @fintanfashion and Photography by @royalreelphotography_ otherwise men's conference lini, 🤔 ? ,” joked Nameless. #Askingforafriend ,” joked Nameless.





Responding to the post, Wahu wrote: “And 1.1m ndiyo hiyo round the corner.... but bado nakupendarr!”





Nameless is 25k followers shy of the 1 million mark.