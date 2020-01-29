Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Veteran Kenyan secular-turned-gospel rapper, Collins Majale, who is better known as Collo, has opened up about his struggle with pornography and masturbation.





The former member of the rap group, Kleptomanixx, spoke about the vice during an interview at Radio Maisha saying that Masturbation was one of the biggest regrets of his life.





“Porn inakumess up unaacha kuangalia madem kama madem unawaangalia kama objects."

“Na unajua anytime unajerk off ukimwaga hiyo design unagive birth to spiritual babies inakublock from kuget kids ile siku unataka kupata mtoi unashangaa mbona siget mtoi,” said Collo.





“Masturbation is horrible, pornography is horrible, siezi wish anyone akue in any kind of bondage,” he added





On how he overcame his addiction, the Bazokizo hit-maker said it was through Jesus.



“Ukiwa filled na the holy spirit unakua strong.”





Collo joins media personality, Johnstone Mwakazi, in going public about their struggles with masturbation.





Speaking on this taboo topic a few years ago, Mwakazi said:



“I remember when I was 14, somebody introduced me to pornography and that whole sequence began of desiring a feeling of pursuing something that you never get to satisfy”





“I remember there were days I would move from one movie to another just seeking for a movie, a pornographic movie, and it disoriented my thoughts or my understanding of really my worth”.



