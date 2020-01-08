Position: Personal Assistant – Directors
Supervisor: Board of Directors
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About the Role
The job holder will have the primary role of offering administrative support to the Directors. An ideal candidate should be mature and have the ability to work in a fast paced environment that require timely decisions to be made and implemented. A positive attitude with a knack for solving problems is critical for the performance of the job. The role may involve travel out of the duty station from time to time.
Responsibilities
- Managing
the travel itinerary including visa, flight and hotel bookings for the
Directors and their visitors.
- Managing
the Directors day to day calendars/diaries ensuring that all key
activities of the day are attended to and important deadlines are adhered
to
- Attending
meetings with and on behalf of the Directors as may be required ensuring
all the preparations required prior to such meetings are catered for in a
timely manner.
- Record
meetings discussions and circulate minutes for actions to the relevant
parties.
- Follow
up for timely execution of Action plans from meetings and other
discussions
- Handling
correspondence on behalf of the Directors
- Gathering
of required information, compiling and preparing various reports and
presentations as required by the Top Management
- Communicating
the expectations of the Top Management to the company employees and
offering needed support on behalf of the Directors
- Serve
as a key contributor to the development of a dynamic business strategy
that is able to deliver sustained growth in respect to both turnover and
profitability.
- Communicate
and oversee the implementation of the corporate business strategy in all
the departments.
- Any
other duty as directed by the Board of Directors
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Business Administration or its equivalent
- Minimum
five (5) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment
- Excellent
planning and organising skills
- A
pleasant personality with positive attitude
- Outstanding
communication skills
- Discreet,
confidential and with high level of integrity
- Demonstrated
ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure
- Mature
and able to work effectively with teams
How to Apply
Are you looking for an environment that gives you an opportunity to take on the challenging technology world with enthusiasm? This opportunity is waiting for you at Tracom Services Ltd.
Send your application to recruitment@tracom.co.ke so as to reach us on or before 14th January 2020 Quote ‘TSL/PA/01/2020” on the email subject line.
Position: Head of Administration
Supervisor: Board of Directors
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About the Role
The job holder will have the primary role of overseeing the administrative operations of the company. He/she will coordinate activities of the various departments to ensure smooth service delivery to the customers. An ideal candidate should give leadership to the team by supporting timely decisions and actions for internal and external customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
- Provide
leadership to company operations, working with the functional managers to
deliver excellent value to clients and enable the company to maximize its
revenue and market share
- Serve
as a bank agent on behalf of the company and carry out bank transactions
as required
- Provide
vision to the organization by developing of long range and annual plans,
and with the evaluation and reporting of progress on the plans including
manpower planning, talent management and development.
- Ensure
that there are appropriate systems, processes and tools to support the
effective execution of the company’s business operations and ensure that
these are applied and reviewed consistently.
- Ensure
company records are well maintained and provide them whenever needed to
support company operations.
- Provide
the team with office supplies required for operations such as stationery,
kitchen supplies, toiletries and other consumables
- Work
with the HR department to define and oversee implementation of company
policies and performance standards.
- Oversee
sales and distribution; stocks holding, customer service and manpower
planning in the company.
- Supervision,
coaching and appraisal of the functional managers in the company
- Support
the Account Managers in contracting, invoicing and debt collection
- Work
with Finance Department to set, manage and monitor the annual budget and
prepare operating plans for approval.
- Work
with project teams to provide administrative assistance through the
project implementation phases in order to ensure efficiency in project
delivery
- Oversee
monthly and quarterly assessments and forecasts of organization’s sales
and operational performance against the set goals.
- Work
with the Procurement Department to coordinate the process of purchases
with suppliers and partners for efficiency and effectiveness
- Ensure
that the pricing structure allows the company to maintain competitiveness
whilst also ensuring profitability.
- Any
other duty as directed by the Board of Directors
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Business Administration or its equivalent
- Minimum
five (5) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment
- Excellent
planning and organising skills
- Strong
leadership skills
- Outstanding
communication skills
- Discreet,
confidential and with high level of integrity
- Demonstrated
ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure
- Mature
and able to work effectively with teams
- Experience
in working in a software development firm will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Send your application to recruitment@tracom.co.ke so as to reach us on or before 14th January 2020 Quote ‘TSL/HOA/01/2020” on the email subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
