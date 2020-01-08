Position:

Personal Assistant – Directors





Supervisor: Board of Directors

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

About the Role

The job holder will have the primary role of offering administrative support to the Directors. An ideal candidate should be mature and have the ability to work in a fast paced environment that require timely decisions to be made and implemented. A positive attitude with a knack for solving problems is critical for the performance of the job. The role may involve travel out of the duty station from time to time.

Responsibilities

Managing the travel itinerary including visa, flight and hotel bookings for the Directors and their visitors.

Managing the Directors day to day calendars/diaries ensuring that all key activities of the day are attended to and important deadlines are adhered to

Attending meetings with and on behalf of the Directors as may be required ensuring all the preparations required prior to such meetings are catered for in a timely manner.

Record meetings discussions and circulate minutes for actions to the relevant parties.

Follow up for timely execution of Action plans from meetings and other discussions

Handling correspondence on behalf of the Directors

Gathering of required information, compiling and preparing various reports and presentations as required by the Top Management

Communicating the expectations of the Top Management to the company employees and offering needed support on behalf of the Directors

Serve as a key contributor to the development of a dynamic business strategy that is able to deliver sustained growth in respect to both turnover and profitability.

Communicate and oversee the implementation of the corporate business strategy in all the departments.

Any other duty as directed by the Board of Directors

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or its equivalent

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment

Excellent planning and organising skills

A pleasant personality with positive attitude

Outstanding communication skills

Discreet, confidential and with high level of integrity

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure

Mature and able to work effectively with teams

How to Apply

Are you looking for an environment that gives you an opportunity to take on the challenging technology world with enthusiasm? This opportunity is waiting for you at Tracom Services Ltd.

Send your application to recruitment@tracom.co.ke so as to reach us on or before 14th January 2020 Quote ‘ TSL/PA/01/2020 ” on the email subject line.





Position: Head of Administration

Supervisor: Board of Directors

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

About the Role

The job holder will have the primary role of overseeing the administrative operations of the company. He/she will coordinate activities of the various departments to ensure smooth service delivery to the customers. An ideal candidate should give leadership to the team by supporting timely decisions and actions for internal and external customer satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Provide leadership to company operations, working with the functional managers to deliver excellent value to clients and enable the company to maximize its revenue and market share

Serve as a bank agent on behalf of the company and carry out bank transactions as required

Provide vision to the organization by developing of long range and annual plans, and with the evaluation and reporting of progress on the plans including manpower planning, talent management and development.

Ensure that there are appropriate systems, processes and tools to support the effective execution of the company’s business operations and ensure that these are applied and reviewed consistently.

Ensure company records are well maintained and provide them whenever needed to support company operations.

Provide the team with office supplies required for operations such as stationery, kitchen supplies, toiletries and other consumables

Work with the HR department to define and oversee implementation of company policies and performance standards.

Oversee sales and distribution; stocks holding, customer service and manpower planning in the company.

Supervision, coaching and appraisal of the functional managers in the company

Support the Account Managers in contracting, invoicing and debt collection

Work with Finance Department to set, manage and monitor the annual budget and prepare operating plans for approval.

Work with project teams to provide administrative assistance through the project implementation phases in order to ensure efficiency in project delivery

Oversee monthly and quarterly assessments and forecasts of organization’s sales and operational performance against the set goals.

Work with the Procurement Department to coordinate the process of purchases with suppliers and partners for efficiency and effectiveness

Ensure that the pricing structure allows the company to maintain competitiveness whilst also ensuring profitability.

Any other duty as directed by the Board of Directors

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or its equivalent

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in a similar position in a busy environment

Excellent planning and organising skills

Strong leadership skills

Outstanding communication skills

Discreet, confidential and with high level of integrity

Demonstrated ability to work and deliver effectively under pressure

Mature and able to work effectively with teams

Experience in working in a software development firm will be an added advantage

How to Apply

14th January 2020 Quote 'TSL/HOA/01/2020" on the email subject line. Send your application to recruitment@tracom.co.ke so as to reach us on or before