Techsavanna Company





Job Title: Enterprise Integration Support Analyst

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to the Manager – Enterprise Integration & Business Process Automation Support

The position holder will be responsible for administration, service provision and availability of clients Information Technology Enterprise Integration services, related automated business processes and order management framework.

This includes L2 support and ensuring operational efficiency for all the services under the domain in accordance to ITIL, ISO and other agreed measures of excellence.

Job Responsibilities

· 2nd line technical Support: – Support defined domain areas by ensuring all related services and products are operationally optimal. This includes tasks assignment and KPI monitoring.

· Service availability and monitoring: – Monitor data and service availability for all Enterprise Integration services, business process automation tools & services and order management. This includes ensuring that the set KPIs are met.

· Incidents and problem management: – Provide expert management of Incidents L, root cause analysis, management of problems and closure of recurring incidents related to the responsible domains. E.g. TIBCO services, SOA services, Order services and BPM. This should be within the defined ITIL, ISO and other acceptable guidelines

· Coordination and Follow up: – Coordination within the team, at cross functional level and suppliers to ensure synergy is achieved and timelines are met in all team objectives. This includes monitoring the supplier SLAs.

· Testing and Quality management: – Work hand in hand with the delivery teams to ensure services and products transitioned to production are of optimal quality. This includes non-functional quality elements e.g. capacity management, load test, security and other elements.

· Reporting: – Maintain reports on SLA, OLAs, Vendor performance, support trends and other relevant KPIs.

· Research and development: – Participate in research and development including adoption of new ways of managing operations e.g. Machine learning, proactive monitoring, CI/CD and other emerging technologies.

Job Requirements

· University Degree in Computer Science or a related technical field.

· Oracle certification in database administration or application development

· ITIL training and certification

· Training and Experience in HTML5, Java, RSS, webserver technologies and MySQL.

· Certification or training in TIBCO technologies, Oracle SOA, TIBCO FOS (or any order management framework), Oracle or TIBCO BPM.

· Experience with all aspects of the Software Development Lifecycle

· Training and Experience in HTML5, Java, RSS, Angular JS, Web services/WSDL , JavaScript, XML/XSD, JIRA, webserver technologies and MySQL

· Experience supporting enterprise grid integrations, order management frameworks, and product configurations.

· Advanced skills in webserver administration and optimization. E.g. Apache, Apache Tomcat, Microsoft IIS or any other commercial web server

· UNIX scripting Skills , PL-SQL and MSSQL

· Knowledge and experience in supporting workflow developments using SharePoint or any tool used in business process automation.

· Ability to adapt to rapidly changing technologies and apply the same to business requirements

· Experience in database management. This refers to both relational and no-sql databases

· Experience in solving complex conceptual and technical challenges

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.





Job Title: Desktop End User Support

Function: Technology

Band: Entry Level

Dept: Digital IT

Reports to: Senior Manager – IT Service Centre

Location: Nairobi, Westlands

Role Description

· Administration and configuration of IT client hardware, software & IP telephony.

· Quality resolution of request fulfillment as per SLA

· Disaster Recovery and security of client desktop environment through the use of relevant tools.

· Involvement in Projects implementation on the desktop end as required.

· Documentation of work instructions for the repository and desktop Policy implementation to enhance simplicity and speed

· Maintain up-to-date and accurate inventory information on the organization’s IT Support assets for each support location.

· Improve User support delivery and liaise with other sections / departments in the delivery of support services as well as maintain good working relations between the team and all stakeholders

· Automation Innovativeness for desktop support services through the use of Machine learning and software development is a great value add to ensure realization of Safaricom Digitization agenda through trying new things, taking risks & embracing failure

· Inclusion – be respectful, friendly and include others in decision making while maintaining good customer service.

Role Requirement and Experience

· University Degree or HND in any IT related field.

· Microsoft certification: MCSA, MCP

· CISCO – CCNA

· At least two years’ experience in desktop support

· Ability to work under pressure

· Good written and oral communications skills

· Good report writing skills

· Excellent technical troubleshooting skills

· Team player

· Results oriented

· Self-motivated

· Solution Oriented





Position Title: Front End Developer

Location: Nairobi

Role Profile: You will be part of a cross-functional, self-motivated team with clear ownership and passion to form our future product offering.

You will be required to work with JavaScript (React, Redux), HTML, CSS, Webpack and other technologies to build coherent and dynamic user interfaces that makes deep insights comprehensible to our customers.

You will focus on modularity and reuse where it makes sense, while ensuring that there are no constraints to delivering world-class software products continuously.

Key Responsibilities

· Past experience as a frontend developer building modern JavaScript-based web applications with keen focus on React JS & React Native, GraphQL, Node JS

· Expert experience with HTML, CSS/LESS/SCSS/etc., JavaScript, and responsive design

· Mobile development experience with either native or web-to-native tooling and frameworks

· Experience using React JavaScript frameworks and libraries

· Understanding of RESTful APIs and how to use them in practice

· Knowledge of Object-Oriented programing

· Ability to write effective unit, integration, and end-user automation tests

· Develop reusable UI components in React/Redux

· Build Front End features for customer and agent facing applications

· Help increase our average team velocity in ticket resolution and increase our team capacity

· Work as part of small Agile team

· Consistently and frequently deliver solutions that are well-engineered, maintainable and tested within the agreed upon timeframe

· Participate in code reviews and sprint planning, help identify opportunities, work through challenges and share knowledge with colleagues

· Collaborate with the product team to understand business requirements

Agile / Digital Experience

· Strong understanding of Agile methodologies

· Experience as a Developer on a cross-functional agile team preferred

Individual Skills

· Strong communication skills with ability to communicate complex technical concepts and align organization on decisions

· Sound problem-solving skills with the ability to quickly process complex information and present it clearly and simply

· Utilizes team collaboration to create innovative solutions efficiently

Candidate must possess the following Requirements

· BSc. Degree in Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science or a similar relevant field.

· 2+ years of hands-on development with 1 year using React/Redux for a platform

· Experience with building React components that follow best practices and are performant

· Solid understanding of modern web application development processes and standard methodologies. Strong preference for this experience to include responsive design and front-end development on a consumer-facing application where simplicity is a first class goal.

· Lean and Agile values and principles for building software

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

· Love for experimentation

· Creative thinking and Attention to detail

· Strong independent decision-making, organizational, planning and problem solving skills

· Confident, enthusiastic and strategic with strong leadership and influencing skills





Position Title: UI / UX Designer

Location: Nairobi

Role Purpose: The UX designer will be required to understand business and user requirements and facilitate the organization’s product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products.

The UX designer will also be expected to design the overall look and feel of the product in order to ensure a great user experience and iterate upon it in accordance with user- testing findings.

Key Responsibilities

· Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and stakeholders

· Facilitate user experience design thinking sessions to identify business and technical requirements for technology, research and business initiatives to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals.

· Provide guidance on incorporating user research methodologies into the product design and development lifecycles.

· Develop overall user experience, interaction design and information architecture for technology and business initiatives at the level of detail and rigor needed by those who must base their work on the design.

· Use a variety of analytical techniques to gather and analyze design requirements (e.g. interviews, facilitated workshops, surveys, site visits, use cases, workflow analysis, observations, etc.) This includes creating site maps, flows, wireframes, prototypes and design specifications; analyzing usability test results; and developing user experience design briefs.

· Evaluate information gathered from multiple sources with the aim of resolving conflicts and providing information to support interaction design prioritization and tradeoff decisions.

· Define process improvements for the user experience team and works with the leadership team to communicate and uphold user experience standards.

· Work with creative & visual leads and technical leads to understand technical systems and constraints so that design solutions are technically feasible and optimal and to co-evolve experience solutions through an iterative design process.

· Develop expert level knowledge of competitive and complementary design strategies to ensure a “best approach” design with every project

· Establish and promote UX guidelines, best practices and standards.

· Act as an internal consultant and subject matter expert by staying on top of changing UX design technologies, as well as corporate, organization, and industry standards to ensure leading-edge interpretation and execution of design applications and to provide business and technical guidance where appropriate

Agile / Digital Experience

· Strong leader, collaborator, team player, and individual contributor

· Strong communication skills with comfort in speaking with business stakeholders

· Strong problem solver with ability to manage and lead the team to push the solution and progress

· Passion to challenge the status quo and find new solutions and drive out of the box ideas – loves and embraces change

Candidate must possess the following Requirements

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

· A Bachelor’s degree in an IT related field or Business related field with relevant IT Professional qualifications. Graphic or Visual Design, Digital Media Design, other visual specialty or any other related qualifications will be an added advantage.

· At least 3 years’ relevant work experience in a role directly related to web design, UX Design / Front-end mobile-web development experience, product design, product management, production management, marketing.

· Strong technical proficiency with UX tools such as Axure, Balsamiq, Sketch, and Adobe Creative Suite.

· Creative problem solver with experience leading projects and building consensus with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams.

· Demonstrated ability to scope and estimate efforts accurately, prioritize tasks and goals independently and rapidly produce deliverables in a fast-paced iterative environment.

How to Apply

If you feel that you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications and experience, please send your resume with your cell phone contact indicating your experience and why you are the most suitable candidate for the role, clearly quoting the job title and job reference to the address below.