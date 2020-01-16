Space and Style Ltd is a Kenyan company that has been in operation since 2002 steadily growing to be at the forefront of supply of specialized building solutions.





It is through the strength of our products that we have become market leaders in the building industry in Kenya and the region.

Space and Style is seeking qualified Kenyan candidates for the following positions:

Sales Admin – Nanyuki

The role of a sales administrator will be to deal with incoming customer enquiries and assisting the sales with daily sales administration activities.

Duties of a Sales Administrator:

· Processing a high volume of product orders.

· Processing invoices for all sales transactions

· Checking prices and contracts are up to date.

· Reporting monthly sales results to the sales team.

· Supporting the sales force with general operations to help reach the team’s objectives.

· Taking phone calls from customers.

· Communicating internally important feedback from customers.

· Processing staff timesheets.

· Dealing with and responding to high volumes of emails.

Requirements for the role:

· High organizational skills and ability to manage a number of projects at the same time.

· Ability to prioritize own workload.

· Strong communication skills.

· Well versed in IT skills for example Microsoft Office Suite and CRM systems.

· An administrative or sales background.

· Must be detail oriented.





Showroom Manager – Juja

We are searching for a persuasive Showroom Manager to set and smash our sales targets.

To achieve these objectives, the Showroom Manager will be required to oversee the design of the showroom, coach and mentor employees, and monitor inventory.

As an expert in sales techniques, you will also be required to attract and secure business.

Ensure the maintenance of processes that work, and the reinvention of procedures that impede sales.

Liaise with our team of Marketing Specialists to ensure that our company is a preferred provider within the target audience.

Specifications

· 30 years & above

· Degree in Sales and marketing

· 3-5 years’ experience preferably in a leadership position

· Proven work experience as a sales representative preferably in the construction industry

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

· Relationship management skills and openness to feedback





Regional Sales Coordinator

New branch opening in Nanyuki

We are looking for an experienced and well-organized Sales Coordinator to provide the necessary support in meeting sales targets.

The successful candidate will become the point of reference for customers, by keeping schedules and providing feedback, documentation and information.

He will be required to supervise 1 sales admin

Responsibilities

· Coordinate sales team by managing schedules, filing important documents and communicating relevant information

· Ensure the adequacy of sales-related equipment or material

· Respond to complaints from customers and give after-sales support when requested

· Store and sort financial and non-financial data in electronic form and present reports

· Handle the processing of all orders with accuracy and timeliness

· Inform clients of unforeseen delays or problems

· Monitor the team’s progress, identify shortcomings and propose improvements

· Assist in the preparation and organizing of promotional material or events

· Ensure adherence to laws and policies

Requirements

· Proven experience in sales; experience as a sales coordinator will be considered a plus;

· Good computer skills (MS Office)

· Proficiency in English

· Well-organized and responsible with an aptitude in problem-solving

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· A team player with a high level of dedication

· BSc/BA in business administration or relevant field; certification in sales or marketing will be an asset





Senior Accountant

We are looking for an experienced Senior accountant to oversee general accounting operations by controlling and verifying our financial transactions.

Senior accountant duties also include ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in all of our accounting tasks.

Responsibilities

· Verify, allocate, post and reconcile accounts payable and receivable

· Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results

· Analyze financial information and summarize financial status

· Spot errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending

· Provide technical support and advice on Management accountant

· Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

· Manage accounting assistants and bookkeepers

· Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process

· Provide input into department’s goal setting process

· Prepare financial statements and produce budget according to schedule

· Assist with tax audits and tax returns

· Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

· Plan, assign and review staff’s work

· Support month-end and year-end close process

· Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

· Liaise with our Financial manager to improve financial procedures

Requirements

· Proven experience as a financial controller, accounting supervisor, chief or senior accountant

· Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures

· In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

· Awareness of business trends

· Familiarity with financial accounting statements

· Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process

· Hands-on experience with accounting software packages, like Sage or SAP

· Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

· BS degree in Accounting, Finance or relevant

· Relevant certification (e.g. CPA- K)

How to Apply

If you feel you meet the above criteria send your cv to applications@spaceandstyle.co.ke.