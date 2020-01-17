Supply Chain Internship





Position: Supply Chain Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Did you know that at P&G we consider the Supply Network Operations as the engine that accelerates value creation?Are you ready to change the face of P&G’s Supply Chain? Getting thousands of different products onto the shelves in our customer’s stores in the right quantities, at the right time and with perfect quality really does present a new challenge every single day. P&G’s Supply Network Operations (SNO) organization is there to meet these challenges: Forecasting customer demand, handling the information flows from orders, shipments and invoices and leading the physical distribution process from Distribution Centre to the customer’s shelf. By joining us in supply chain, you can help us develop highly sophisticated, more integrated approaches & taking advantage of the latest advancements in digitalised plant and connected, smart technology. Innovation is the driving force behind everything we do at P&G. Across the world, you will find thousands of scientists, engineers and developers working in manufacturing plants, innovation centres and distribution facilities.

Responsibilities

The internship projects we offer can involve a combination of:

You will have one or several operational missions or/and projects in the area of supply chain management

You will contribute to the management of our logistical relations with a customer

You will upstream Supply Chain design or innovation projects that will transform our supply chain of tomorrow

You will play a meaningful role on exciting projects such as crafting the supply chain setups for new products

What we offer

We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and have the ownership of at least one of two big projects

• Continuous coaching – you will work with passionate people and receive both formal training as well as day-to-day mentoring from your coach and manager, so that you grow & develop

• You will join our dynamic SNO teams, and work closely with colleagues from other functions: Marketing, Sales and Finance

• Dynamic and respectful international work environment – employees are at the core, we value every individual and encourage initiatives, promoting agility and work/life balance.

Qualifications

Fresh graduate with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with one of the following majors: Supply Chain, Logistics or Industrial Engineering

Born leaders and are passionate to make things happen

Have an external focus and a real passion for Supply Chain/Logistics

Like to bring creativity & innovation to their work

Have strong analytical thinking and skills

Fluent in English

How to Apply





Sales Internship

Position: Sales Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job ID: SLS00004445

Job Description

Do you want to be in the driving seat, selling our global leading brands? Are you intrigued by the idea of building long-term business relationships with our customers? To develop and negotiate plans which craft a benefit for our shoppers, our customers and our Company?

Then an Internship in our Strategic Sales department is the right place for you. We are here to help you gain a magical experience. We have internship assignments in the areas of Key account management, Shopper Based Design, Category management & Business Analysis.

What kind of internship projects you can expect:

As a Sales Intern, you directly receive meaningful responsibilities as of day one. You are in charge for maintaining and fast-growing a long-term partnership with our customer by continuously proposing solutions and plans that meet their objectives. To do so, you’ll develop a keen understanding of product categories and markets. Whilst building the plans, you will not only develop your negotiating and sales skills, but also your financial & marketing skills, analytical insights and logistical understanding as you are responsible for your client from A-Z.

You will be externally focused, on national key Customers, but also online retailers. You will get an understanding of the customers and shoppers needs. You will contribute to negotiations on prices, assortment, merchandising and promotions. You will collaborate with the whole customer team to prepare business plans and external negotiations.

You’ll be part of a customer team in which trust, team spirit, real passion for winning and leadership are very important.

You will make commercial recommendations for a category (e.g.: Laundry with Ariel, Oral Care with OralB, Hair Care with Head & Shoulders etc.). Your mission will be to improve turnover and Sales fundamentals by suggesting strategic choices in terms of budget, assortment and promotion. You will work alongside the Brand leaders.

We offer a career with varying assignments and lots of development opportunities, so that we develop our leaders of tomorrow.

Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining a productive long term relationship with your customer

Acquire deep understanding of customer needs and requirements

Acquire an in-depth understanding of shoppers, categories and market

Adapting and optimizing country commercial guidelines to your specific client

Negotiating contracts, promo plans and innovations

Preparing volume forecast and plans

Collaborating very closely with teams from other departments;

Resolve any issues and problems of your clients and act as a link between your customer and the internal teams.

What we offer you

We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and ownership of at least one or two big projects

Your manager will coach you and will ensure you get a dedicated training program and many learning opportunities

You will join our dynamic Sales teams, and work closely with colleagues from other functions: Brand management, Supply Network Operations and Finance.

A chance to see if a career at P&G is what will help you unleash your potential

Qualifications

Fresh graduate with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with one of the following majors: Marketing, Business Administration or any relevant majors

Born leaders and are passionate to make things happen

Have an external focus and a real passion for Sales / Marketing

Like to bring creativity & innovation to their work

Have strong analytical thinking and skills

Fluent in English

IT Proficiency Advanced Excel Skills (Creating Pivots and Carrying out Trend Analyses)