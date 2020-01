Did you know that at P&G we consider the Supply Network Operations as the engine that accelerates value creation?Are you ready to change the face of P&G’s Supply Chain? Getting thousands of different products onto the shelves in our customer’s stores in the right quantities, at the right time and with perfect quality really does present a new challenge every single day. P&G’s Supply Network Operations (SNO) organization is there to meet these challenges: Forecasting customer demand, handling the information flows from orders, shipments and invoices and leading the physical distribution process from Distribution Centre to the customer’s shelf. By joining us in supply chain, you can help us develop highly sophisticated, more integrated approaches & taking advantage of the latest advancements in digitalised plant and connected, smart technology. Innovation is the driving force behind everything we do at P&G. Across the world, you will find thousands of scientists, engineers and developers working in manufacturing plants, innovation centres and distribution facilities.