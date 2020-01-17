Supply Chain Internship
Position: Supply Chain Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Did you know that at P&G we consider the Supply Network Operations as the engine that accelerates value creation?Are you ready to change the face of P&G’s Supply Chain? Getting thousands of different products onto the shelves in our customer’s stores in the right quantities, at the right time and with perfect quality really does present a new challenge every single day. P&G’s Supply Network Operations (SNO) organization is there to meet these challenges: Forecasting customer demand, handling the information flows from orders, shipments and invoices and leading the physical distribution process from Distribution Centre to the customer’s shelf. By joining us in supply chain, you can help us develop highly sophisticated, more integrated approaches & taking advantage of the latest advancements in digitalised plant and connected, smart technology. Innovation is the driving force behind everything we do at P&G. Across the world, you will find thousands of scientists, engineers and developers working in manufacturing plants, innovation centres and distribution facilities.
Responsibilities
The internship projects we offer can involve a combination of:
- You
will have one or several operational missions or/and projects in the area
of supply chain management
- You
will contribute to the management of our logistical relations with a
customer
- You
will upstream Supply Chain design or innovation projects that will
transform our supply chain of tomorrow
- You
will play a meaningful role on exciting projects such as crafting the
supply chain setups for new products
What we offer
We guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and have the ownership of at least one of two big projects
• Continuous coaching – you will work with passionate people and receive both formal training as well as day-to-day mentoring from your coach and manager, so that you grow & develop
• You will join our dynamic SNO teams, and work closely with colleagues from other functions: Marketing, Sales and Finance
• Dynamic and respectful international work environment – employees are at the core, we value every individual and encourage initiatives, promoting agility and work/life balance.
Qualifications
- Fresh
graduate with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with one of the following
majors: Supply Chain, Logistics or Industrial Engineering
- Born
leaders and are passionate to make things happen
- Have
an external focus and a real passion for Supply Chain/Logistics
- Like
to bring creativity & innovation to their work
- Have
strong analytical thinking and skills
- Fluent
in English
How to Apply
Position: Sales Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job ID: SLS00004445
Job Description
Do you want to be in the driving seat, selling our global leading brands? Are you intrigued by the idea of building long-term business relationships with our customers? To develop and negotiate plans which craft a benefit for our shoppers, our customers and our Company?
Then an Internship in our Strategic Sales department is the right place for you. We are here to help you gain a magical experience. We have internship assignments in the areas of Key account management, Shopper Based Design, Category management & Business Analysis.
What kind of internship projects you can expect:
As a Sales Intern, you directly receive meaningful responsibilities as of day one. You are in charge for maintaining and fast-growing a long-term partnership with our customer by continuously proposing solutions and plans that meet their objectives. To do so, you’ll develop a keen understanding of product categories and markets. Whilst building the plans, you will not only develop your negotiating and sales skills, but also your financial & marketing skills, analytical insights and logistical understanding as you are responsible for your client from A-Z.
You will be externally focused, on national key Customers, but also online retailers. You will get an understanding of the customers and shoppers needs. You will contribute to negotiations on prices, assortment, merchandising and promotions. You will collaborate with the whole customer team to prepare business plans and external negotiations.
You’ll be part of a customer team in which trust, team spirit, real passion for winning and leadership are very important.
You will make commercial recommendations for a category (e.g.: Laundry with Ariel, Oral Care with OralB, Hair Care with Head & Shoulders etc.). Your mission will be to improve turnover and Sales fundamentals by suggesting strategic choices in terms of budget, assortment and promotion. You will work alongside the Brand leaders.
We offer a career with varying assignments and lots of development opportunities, so that we develop our leaders of tomorrow.
Responsibilities
- Developing
and maintaining a productive long term relationship with your customer
- Acquire
deep understanding of customer needs and requirements
- Acquire
an in-depth understanding of shoppers, categories and market
- Adapting
and optimizing country commercial guidelines to your specific client
- Negotiating
contracts, promo plans and innovations
- Preparing
volume forecast and plans
- Collaborating
very closely with teams from other departments;
- Resolve
any issues and problems of your clients and act as a link between your
customer and the internal teams.
What we offer you
- We
guarantee you responsibilities from day 1 and ownership of at least one or
two big projects
- Your
manager will coach you and will ensure you get a dedicated training
program and many learning opportunities
- You
will join our dynamic Sales teams, and work closely with colleagues from
other functions: Brand management, Supply Network Operations and Finance.
- A
chance to see if a career at P&G is what will help you unleash your
potential
Qualifications
- Fresh
graduate with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree with one of the following
majors: Marketing, Business Administration or any relevant majors
- Born
leaders and are passionate to make things happen
- Have
an external focus and a real passion for Sales / Marketing
- Like
to bring creativity & innovation to their work
- Have
strong analytical thinking and skills
- Fluent
in English
- IT
Proficiency Advanced Excel Skills (Creating Pivots and Carrying out Trend
Analyses)
How to Apply
