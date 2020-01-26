NIBS Technical College





Job Title: Head of Student Affairs

Job Purpose: The qualified candidate will be in charge of ensuring a high level of customer experience at NIBS.

He/She will oversee and ensure that students and parents receive the highest level of service while undergoing their studies at NIBS.

Qualifications

1. At Least a bachelor degree or diploma in any relevant fields.

2. A proven track record of handling student’s affairs.

3. Strong leadership skills.

4. Problem solving skills.





Job Title: Lecturer in Hospitality Department

Qualifications

· At Least a diploma in Catering and Accommodation.

· Diploma in technical education.

· A minimum of two years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.

· Ability to handle; Housekeeping and laundry practical and theory, Accommodation Management practice, Food and Beverage service.

How to Apply

Apply to the Human Resource, Nibs Technical College,

P.O Box 1227 – 00232, Ruiru

With the position on the subject via hr@nibs.ac.ke before 30th January 2020

Nibs Technical College is an equal opportunity employer.