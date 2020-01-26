NIBS Technical College
Job Title: Head of Student Affairs
Job Purpose: The qualified candidate will be in charge of ensuring a high level of customer experience at NIBS.
He/She will oversee and ensure that students and parents receive the highest level of service while undergoing their studies at NIBS.
Qualifications
1. At Least a bachelor degree or diploma in any relevant fields.
2. A proven track record of handling student’s affairs.
3. Strong leadership skills.
4. Problem solving skills.
Job Title: Lecturer in Hospitality Department
Qualifications
· At Least a diploma in Catering and Accommodation.
· Diploma in technical education.
· A minimum of two years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.
· Ability to handle; Housekeeping and laundry practical and theory, Accommodation Management practice, Food and Beverage service.
How to Apply
Apply to the Human Resource, Nibs Technical College,
P.O Box 1227 – 00232, Ruiru
With the position on the subject via hr@nibs.ac.ke before 30th January 2020
Nibs Technical College is an equal opportunity employer.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
