NIBS Technical College
Job Title: Head of Student Affairs
Job Purpose: The qualified candidate will be in charge of ensuring a high level of customer experience at NIBS.
He/She will oversee and ensure that students and parents receive the highest level of service while undergoing their studies at NIBS.
Qualifications
1. At Least a bachelor degree or diploma in any relevant fields.
2. A proven track record of handling student’s affairs.
3. Strong leadership skills.
4. Problem solving skills.

Job Title: Lecturer in Hospitality Department
Qualifications
·         At Least a diploma in Catering and Accommodation.
·         Diploma in technical education.
·         A minimum of two years teaching experience in a tertiary institution.
·         Ability to handle; Housekeeping and laundry practical and theory, Accommodation Management practice, Food and Beverage service.
How to Apply
Apply to the Human Resource, Nibs Technical College,
P.O Box 1227 – 00232, Ruiru
With the position on the subject via hr@nibs.ac.ke before 30th January 2020
Nibs Technical College is an equal opportunity employer.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
