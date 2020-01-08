Company; Moko Home + Living

Position; Customer Care Officer

Location; Mombasa Rd, Nairobi

WHO WE ARE



Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity, and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products

Attracted global investment to continue fueling our growth and vision

Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country

Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company

Job Description



We’re looking to add customer-oriented, analytical people to our Customer Care team. You’ll be motivated by building relationships with a portfolio of long-term customers – whether they are hustling in Gikomba or running a major supermarket. You’ll take pride in keeping everyone’s accounts in order – making sure the dozens of clients you manage are fully stocked while keeping on top of their account payments. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team. Responsibilities



Manage Client Accounts

Take responsibility for placing orders according to credit rules and credit limit established by your supervisor

Manage customers’ payment schedule and ensure that customers adhere to credit limits

Build long-term relationships with clients and service recurring order needs

Provide all customer support required by the clients in your portfolio

Network Within the Industry and Identify New Clients

Build and grow relationships within the furniture manufacture industry

Use industry networks and other means to generate new leads on an on-going basis

Develop a strong understanding of competitors and competing products on the market

Present Products to Prospective Customers

Pursue leads, research prospects and make initial introductory calls

Make product presentations which show an in-depth understanding of our products and the client’s needs

Offer recommendations to your supervisor about the creditworthiness of new customers

Close relationships and coordinate orders with our warehouse

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION



Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

Qualifications

A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer relations responsibilities

Extremely strong interpersonal skills and success in developing productive professional relationships

A mature professional who can comfortably relate with business owners and senior purchasing managers

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyze customer statements and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

Eager to join a quickly-growing organization and team





Position; Process Engineer

Location; Mombasa Road, Nairobi

WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity, and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach.

Our 200-person strong team has reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products so far, and we’re just getting started. Join us in bringing the dream of a smiley home to millions more.

Job Description

We are looking for a process engineer that can evaluate our current manufacturing processes and determine ways to facilitate continuous improvement efforts to Moko’s quality, productivity, safety, and cost. You’ll be excited to tap into your passion for being a natural problem solver, leader, and innovator – using these to bring new ideas and processes to our factory and see them through to successful implementation. This is a key project management role within our team, with the potential to take on increasing manufacturing leadership responsibilities over time.

Responsibilities

Provide versatile technical expertise in all aspects of manufacturing

Reduce waste and inefficiencies in the process to manufacture the highest quality products at the most cost-effective level.

Ensure all products are compliant to company and industry standards

Execute projects within set timelines and budgets

Set up control measures and KPI monitoring points to maintain executed projects

Analyze workflows within manufacturing to determine how interdependencies can work better

Carry out research for the industry’s best practices and innovative solutions to problems with safety, productivity, and quality

Support continuous improvement in manufacturing

Develop and document Continuous Improvement strategies

Perform process design, development, and implementation of capital projects

Identify and manage resources to execute process improvement projects

Analyze and troubleshoot redundant process problems to make permanent improvements

Contribute like a Moko-er

Work closely with management and general workers to train on how to utilize appropriate process improvement techniques

Provide day to day support to the production team to meet daily KPIs

Work with multi-functional teams to meet Continuous Improvement or capital project goals

While running project teams, build an environment which is direct and honest and encourages initiatives and brainstorming

Qualifications

You have deep experience in process and project engineering within a manufacturing setting

You are a self-starter and self-driven and can initiate processes independently without limited supervision

You have a proven track record of facilitating and leading diverse teams to meet specific goals within a specific timeline

You have experience developing and implementing operational systems within an organization, and value the structure and predictability they bring

You are eager to take responsibility for a key function within the manufacturing team and are energized to build an extraordinary Home + Living brand

You possess a strong analytical toolkit and instill data-driven decision-making for your projects