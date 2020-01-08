Company; Moko Home + Living
Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity, and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:
We’re looking to add customer-oriented, analytical people to our Customer Care team. You’ll be motivated by building relationships with a portfolio of long-term customers – whether they are hustling in Gikomba or running a major supermarket. You’ll take pride in keeping everyone’s accounts in order – making sure the dozens of clients you manage are fully stocked while keeping on top of their account payments. Most importantly, you’ll be eager to take on more responsibility and grow your career as part of our team.Responsibilities
Manage Client Accounts
Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.
Position; Customer Care Officer
Location; Mombasa Rd, Nairobi
WHO WE ARE
- Reached
over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products
- Attracted
global investment to continue fueling our growth and vision
- Supported
the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country
- Grown
from a start-up to mid-sized company
Job Description
- Take
responsibility for placing orders according to credit rules and credit
limit established by your supervisor
- Manage
customers’ payment schedule and ensure that customers adhere to credit
limits
- Build
long-term relationships with clients and service recurring order needs
- Provide
all customer support required by the clients in your portfolio
Network Within the Industry and Identify New Clients
- Build
and grow relationships within the furniture manufacture industry
- Use
industry networks and other means to generate new leads on an on-going
basis
- Develop
a strong understanding of competitors and competing products on the market
Present Products to Prospective Customers
- Pursue
leads, research prospects and make initial introductory calls
- Make
product presentations which show an in-depth understanding of our products
and the client’s needs
- Offer
recommendations to your supervisor about the creditworthiness of new
customers
- Close
relationships and coordinate orders with our warehouse
CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION
Qualifications
- A
preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer
relations responsibilities
- Extremely
strong interpersonal skills and success in developing productive
professional relationships
- A
mature professional who can comfortably relate with business owners and
senior purchasing managers
- Strong
analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyze customer
statements and proactively identify and address issues with customer
accounts
- Proficient
with Microsoft Word and Excel
- Eager
to join a quickly-growing organization and team
Position; Process Engineer
Location; Mombasa Road, Nairobi
WHO WE ARE
Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity, and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach.
Our 200-person strong team has reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products so far, and we’re just getting started. Join us in bringing the dream of a smiley home to millions more.
Job Description
We are looking for a process engineer that can evaluate our current manufacturing processes and determine ways to facilitate continuous improvement efforts to Moko’s quality, productivity, safety, and cost. You’ll be excited to tap into your passion for being a natural problem solver, leader, and innovator – using these to bring new ideas and processes to our factory and see them through to successful implementation. This is a key project management role within our team, with the potential to take on increasing manufacturing leadership responsibilities over time.
Responsibilities
Provide versatile technical expertise in all aspects of manufacturing
- Reduce
waste and inefficiencies in the process to manufacture the highest quality
products at the most cost-effective level.
- Ensure
all products are compliant to company and industry standards
- Execute
projects within set timelines and budgets
- Set
up control measures and KPI monitoring points to maintain executed
projects
- Analyze
workflows within manufacturing to determine how interdependencies can work
better
- Carry
out research for the industry’s best practices and innovative solutions to
problems with safety, productivity, and quality
Support continuous improvement in manufacturing
- Develop
and document Continuous Improvement strategies
- Perform
process design, development, and implementation of capital projects
- Identify
and manage resources to execute process improvement projects
- Analyze
and troubleshoot redundant process problems to make permanent improvements
Contribute like a Moko-er
- Work
closely with management and general workers to train on how to utilize
appropriate process improvement techniques
- Provide
day to day support to the production team to meet daily KPIs
- Work
with multi-functional teams to meet Continuous Improvement or capital
project goals
- While
running project teams, build an environment which is direct and honest and
encourages initiatives and brainstorming
Qualifications
- You
have deep experience in process and project engineering within a
manufacturing setting
- You
are a self-starter and self-driven and can initiate processes
independently without limited supervision
- You
have a proven track record of facilitating and leading diverse teams to
meet specific goals within a specific timeline
- You
have experience developing and implementing operational systems within an
organization, and value the structure and predictability they bring
- You
are eager to take responsibility for a key function within the
manufacturing team and are energized to build an extraordinary Home +
Living brand
- You
possess a strong analytical toolkit and instill data-driven
decision-making for your projects
How to Apply
Please visit our website moko.co.ke/careers and apply through our online form, Apply Here – All Positions .
