We are looking for a process engineer that can evaluate our current manufacturing processes and determine ways to facilitate continuous improvement efforts to Moko’s quality, productivity, safety, and cost. You’ll be excited to tap into your passion for being a natural problem solver, leader, and innovator – using these to bring new ideas and processes to our factory and see them through to successful implementation. This is a key project management role within our team, with the potential to take on increasing manufacturing leadership responsibilities over time.