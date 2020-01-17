Senior Assistant Registrar Administration
(KeMU/ADM/RGAP/1/1/2020)
Responsible to the Deputy Registrar for the overall and smooth running of various administrative Sections in operations department within the University.
Responsibilities
- In-charge
of the administration Section
- Responsible
for implementation of departmental policies and procedures.
- Responsible
for maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and installations as well as
university fleet.
- Responsible
for preparation of reports and administration budgets.
- Responsible
for timely production of minutes and follow-up for implementation.
- Responsible
for effective and efficient management of staff in the section.
- Responsible
for ensuring that the university complies with the requirements of
statutory agents and inspectorates, as well as certification of systems
and equipment.
- Responsible
for maintenance of hygiene and ambience of university premises.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualifications
For direct appointment to this grade an officer must have:-
- A
master’s Degree in Management or Administration from a recognized
University with not less than eight (8) years’ work experience of which
five (5) years’ experience at the level of Assistant Registrar or its
equivalent
- CPS
III and any other relevant diploma will be an added advantage
- Shown
merit and administrative ability in work performance and results
- Strong
organizational and interpersonal skills
- Excellent
IT skills with good knowledge of Microsoft Office suite
- Be
willing to work on his/her own initiative with little supervision
- Be
enthusiastic, pro-active and committed, and enjoy working in a small team
Human Resource Officer
KeMU/HR/HRO/1/1/2020
Responsibilities
- Assist
in developing, updating and implementing Human resource policies and
procedures.
- Provide
HR advice in accordance with current legislation, University policies and
procedures and best practice.
- Process
documentation and preparation of reports relating to personnel activities
such as staffing, recruitment, training, grievances and performance
evaluations
- Track
the performance management cycle, processes and ensure timely completion
of performance appraisals
- Processing
of contract/resignation/termination/dismissal letters to employees
- Preparation
and submission of ad hoc and regular reports
- Processing
of data for administrative planning
- Assist
in payroll preparation by providing relevant data
- Take
minutes in human resource related committees in the university.
- Provide
front line support and advice on all people related issues, particularly
discipline, grievance, performance and sickness.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-
- Bachelor’s
degree in human resource management.
- Must
be Certified Human Resource Profession 11 (CHRP 11)
- Post
graduate diploma/degree in Human Resources Management will be an added
advantage.
- Must
be a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) in good
standing.
- Experience
in a busy Human Resources Department for a minimum of 6 years.
- Computer
literacy and efficiency in the use of Microsoft Office packages.
- Good
administrative and coordination skills
- Ability
to manage and sustain high cost center performance, compliance and
performance Standards.
Internal Audit Assistant
KeMU/IAT/AAS/1/1/2020
The Internal Audit Assistant will assist to ensure the University resources are safeguarded and economically utilized by planning and completing financial audits; identifying inadequate, inefficient, or ineffective internal controls; recommending improvements.
Responsibilities
He/she will assist to:
- Plan
financial audits by understanding University objectives, structure,
policies, processes, internal controls, and external regulations;
identifying risk areas; preparing audit scope and objectives; preparing
audit programs.
- Assess
compliance with relevant regulations and legal requirements by studying
existing and new legislation; enforcing adherence to requirements;
advising management on needed actions.
- Assess
risks and internal controls by identifying areas of non-compliance;
evaluating manual and automated (ERP) financial processes; identifying
process weaknesses and inefficiencies and operational issues.
- Verify
assets and liabilities by comparing and analyzing items and collateral to
documentation.
- Complete
audit paper work by documenting audit tests and findings.
- Communicate
audit progress and findings by providing information to management
highlighting unresolved issues; reviewing working papers and preparing final
audit reports.
- Improve
governance by recommending changes in management monitoring, assessment,
and motivational practices, in the internal control structure, and in
operating processes; identifying root causes.
- Support
external auditors by coordinating information requirements.
- Provide
financial control information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing
data and trends.
- Contribute
to team results by welcoming new and different work requirements;
exploring new opportunities to add value to the University.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Finance or Accounting or its equivalent will be an added
advantage
- CPA
(K) / ACCA and a member of ICPAK.
- Training
in risk and/or fraud management is highly preferable.
- At
least 2 years audit experience preferably in institution of higher
learning
- Strong
business acumen and an ability to identify audit issues.
- Strong
analytical skills, team player, ability to multi-task, flexible and can
work under pressure.
How to apply
Interested applicants should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and other relevant testimonials. Applicants who will be invited for the interview will be required to bring the following:
Clearance certificate from;
- Kenya
Revenue Authority;
- Higher
Education Loans Board;
- Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission;
- Credit
Reference Bureau;
Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department;
iii. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.
Three (3) copies hard copies of the application dossier (Letter, CV, Certificates and Testimonials should be sent to:
The Vice Chancellor
Kenya Methodist University
P.O. Box 267 – 60200
MERU, KENYA
An electronic copy of the application letter and CV in PDF format should be sent to:
vice.chancellor@kemu.ac.ke
To be received on or before 31st January 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
All the positions above require individuals who are committed to Christian values and are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.
KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Loading...
Post a Comment