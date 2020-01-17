Senior Assistant Registrar Administration





(KeMU/ADM/RGAP/1/1/2020)

Responsible to the Deputy Registrar for the overall and smooth running of various administrative Sections in operations department within the University.

Responsibilities

In-charge of the administration Section

Responsible for implementation of departmental policies and procedures.

Responsible for maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and installations as well as university fleet.

Responsible for preparation of reports and administration budgets.

Responsible for timely production of minutes and follow-up for implementation.

Responsible for effective and efficient management of staff in the section.

Responsible for ensuring that the university complies with the requirements of statutory agents and inspectorates, as well as certification of systems and equipment.

Responsible for maintenance of hygiene and ambience of university premises.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

A master’s Degree in Management or Administration from a recognized University with not less than eight (8) years’ work experience of which five (5) years’ experience at the level of Assistant Registrar or its equivalent

CPS III and any other relevant diploma will be an added advantage

Shown merit and administrative ability in work performance and results

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Excellent IT skills with good knowledge of Microsoft Office suite

Be willing to work on his/her own initiative with little supervision

Be enthusiastic, pro-active and committed, and enjoy working in a small team





Human Resource Officer

KeMU/HR/HRO/1/1/2020

Responsibilities

Assist in developing, updating and implementing Human resource policies and procedures.

Provide HR advice in accordance with current legislation, University policies and procedures and best practice.

Process documentation and preparation of reports relating to personnel activities such as staffing, recruitment, training, grievances and performance evaluations

Track the performance management cycle, processes and ensure timely completion of performance appraisals

Processing of contract/resignation/termination/dismissal letters to employees

Preparation and submission of ad hoc and regular reports

Processing of data for administrative planning

Assist in payroll preparation by providing relevant data

Take minutes in human resource related committees in the university.

Provide front line support and advice on all people related issues, particularly discipline, grievance, performance and sickness.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

Bachelor’s degree in human resource management.

Must be Certified Human Resource Profession 11 (CHRP 11)

Post graduate diploma/degree in Human Resources Management will be an added advantage.

Must be a member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) in good standing.

Experience in a busy Human Resources Department for a minimum of 6 years.

Computer literacy and efficiency in the use of Microsoft Office packages.

Good administrative and coordination skills

Ability to manage and sustain high cost center performance, compliance and performance Standards.





Internal Audit Assistant

KeMU/IAT/AAS/1/1/2020

The Internal Audit Assistant will assist to ensure the University resources are safeguarded and economically utilized by planning and completing financial audits; identifying inadequate, inefficient, or ineffective internal controls; recommending improvements.

Responsibilities

He/she will assist to:

Plan financial audits by understanding University objectives, structure, policies, processes, internal controls, and external regulations; identifying risk areas; preparing audit scope and objectives; preparing audit programs.

Assess compliance with relevant regulations and legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation; enforcing adherence to requirements; advising management on needed actions.

Assess risks and internal controls by identifying areas of non-compliance; evaluating manual and automated (ERP) financial processes; identifying process weaknesses and inefficiencies and operational issues.

Verify assets and liabilities by comparing and analyzing items and collateral to documentation.

Complete audit paper work by documenting audit tests and findings.

Communicate audit progress and findings by providing information to management highlighting unresolved issues; reviewing working papers and preparing final audit reports.

Improve governance by recommending changes in management monitoring, assessment, and motivational practices, in the internal control structure, and in operating processes; identifying root causes.

Support external auditors by coordinating information requirements.

Provide financial control information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

Contribute to team results by welcoming new and different work requirements; exploring new opportunities to add value to the University.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting or its equivalent will be an added advantage

CPA (K) / ACCA and a member of ICPAK.

Training in risk and/or fraud management is highly preferable.

At least 2 years audit experience preferably in institution of higher learning

Strong business acumen and an ability to identify audit issues.

Strong analytical skills, team player, ability to multi-task, flexible and can work under pressure.

How to apply

Interested applicants should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, National ID card or passport, and other relevant testimonials. Applicants who will be invited for the interview will be required to bring the following:

Clearance certificate from;

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Credit Reference Bureau;

Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department;

iii. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

Three (3) copies hard copies of the application dossier (Letter, CV, Certificates and Testimonials should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

An electronic copy of the application letter and CV in PDF format should be sent to:

vice.chancellor@kemu.ac.ke

To be received on or before 31st January 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

All the positions above require individuals who are committed to Christian values and are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.