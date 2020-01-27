Chuka University, the second Public University to be chartered, located in a serene breathtaking scenery 186 Kms from Nairobi, invites suitably qualified, highly competent and self-driven candidates to fill the following position:

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GRADE 10 2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/5/1/2020

Qualifications

Must have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or its equivalent and CPA part I

Must have a certificate in Computer Assisted Accounting Packages

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have experience of 2 years as senior account assistant 1

Responsibilities

Supervise staff under them

Prepare financial reports

Maintain accountable documents (Register)

Maintain and update assets register

Supervise the preparation of cash books and bank reconciliation statements

Ensure the remittance of all statutory deductions as per the law

Any other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor





COMMUNITY NURSE GRADE 10 2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/4/1/2020

Qualifications

The applicant must have the following:

Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing / Higher Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution

Be registered as Kenya registered Nurse.

Exemplary work performance

3 years’ experience as a Nursing Officer I or equivalent.

Responsibilities

Plan, supervise and co-ordinate nursing care.

Ensure availability of medical supplies

Counsel clients, patients and staff under him/her.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.





SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER GRADE 13 1 POST REF: CU/AD/3/1/2020

Qualifications

Must have a Master’s degree in Medicine from a recognized institution

Must have a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery/ Bachelor’s degree in dentistry from a recognized

Must be registered in Kenya as a medical practitioner

Must have 3 years’ experience in medical practice with exemplary work performance

Responsibilities

Treat patients in the area of specialization.

Admit and manage patients within the dispensary and outside the University.

Manage the University Health Centre.

Ensure proper operation of University Health Centre.

Organizing, planning and controlling resources available.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.





RADIO PRODUCER GRADE 10 1 POST REF: CU/AD/9/1/2020

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in radio/TV production from recognized institution.

Exemplary work performance

2 years’ experience as Producer II or equivalent

Possess excellent written and oral communication skills

Ability to work as a part of a team and also independently

Good organizational skills and an ability to cope under pressure and tight deadlines

An awareness of current affairs and good general knowledge

A real interest in, and curiosity about, all sorts of people

A sharp mind, able to make connections between different ideas and subjects

Ability to grasp new subject matter quickly

A willingness to embrace new technology and learn technical skills

Self-confidence, persistence and determination to overcome rejection.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generate and research ideas for programmes and pitching for commissions

Develop content, writing material for scripts, bulletins and links

Source potential contributors and interviewees

Select music appropriate to the programme, the audience and the station

Make pre-production briefings for presenters, reporters, technical staff and other contributors

Manage the logistics of getting people, resources and equipment together at the right place at the right time

Perform duties of Editing, interviewing and reporting as necessary

Present programmes or managing presenters for both pre-recorded and recorded oiutput

Check that copyrights are cleared and understand law as it relates to media

Convert text, graphics, video and audio files into other formats

Contribute to, making use of, and archive audio resources which can be re-used

Respond to audience feedback

Produce and make use of user-generated content

Use technology, such as Cl Edit Pro, Pro Tools and Adobe Audition, for editing and production purposes

Ensure that health and safety standards and trade union requirements are met

Further Details

Interested applicants are advised to visit Chuka University website at www.chuka.ac.ke

for the conditions for eligibility, requirements and other details for all the positions.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 31st January, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Vice Chancellor

Chuka University

P.O Box 109-60400

Chuka