Chuka University, the second Public University to be chartered, located in a serene breathtaking scenery 186 Kms from Nairobi, invites suitably qualified, highly competent and self-driven candidates to fill the following position:
ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GRADE 10 2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/5/1/2020
Qualifications
- Must
have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or its equivalent
and CPA part I
- Must
have a certificate in Computer Assisted Accounting Packages
- Should
show exemplary work performance
- Should
have experience of 2 years as senior account assistant 1
Responsibilities
- Supervise
staff under them
- Prepare
financial reports
- Maintain
accountable documents (Register)
- Maintain
and update assets register
- Supervise
the preparation of cash books and bank reconciliation statements
- Ensure
the remittance of all statutory deductions as per the law
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor
COMMUNITY NURSE GRADE 10 2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/4/1/2020
Qualifications
The applicant must have the following:
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Nursing / Higher Diploma in Nursing from a recognized
institution
- Be
registered as Kenya registered Nurse.
- Exemplary
work performance
- 3
years’ experience as a Nursing Officer I or equivalent.
Responsibilities
- Plan,
supervise and co-ordinate nursing care.
- Ensure
availability of medical supplies
- Counsel
clients, patients and staff under him/her.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER GRADE 13 1 POST REF: CU/AD/3/1/2020
Qualifications
- Must
have a Master’s degree in Medicine from a recognized institution
- Must
have a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery/ Bachelor’s degree in
dentistry from a recognized
- Must
be registered in Kenya as a medical practitioner
- Must
have 3 years’ experience in medical practice with exemplary work
performance
Responsibilities
- Treat
patients in the area of specialization.
- Admit
and manage patients within the dispensary and outside the University.
- Manage
the University Health Centre.
- Ensure
proper operation of University Health Centre.
- Organizing,
planning and controlling resources available.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
RADIO PRODUCER GRADE 10 1 POST REF: CU/AD/9/1/2020
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree in radio/TV production from recognized institution.
- Exemplary
work performance
- 2
years’ experience as Producer II or equivalent
- Possess
excellent written and oral communication skills
- Ability
to work as a part of a team and also independently
- Good
organizational skills and an ability to cope under pressure and tight
deadlines
- An
awareness of current affairs and good general knowledge
- A
real interest in, and curiosity about, all sorts of people
- A
sharp mind, able to make connections between different ideas and subjects
- Ability
to grasp new subject matter quickly
- A
willingness to embrace new technology and learn technical skills
- Self-confidence,
persistence and determination to overcome rejection.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generate
and research ideas for programmes and pitching for commissions
- Develop
content, writing material for scripts, bulletins and links
- Source
potential contributors and interviewees
- Select
music appropriate to the programme, the audience and the station
- Make
pre-production briefings for presenters, reporters, technical staff and
other contributors
- Manage
the logistics of getting people, resources and equipment together at the
right place at the right time
- Perform
duties of Editing, interviewing and reporting as necessary
- Present
programmes or managing presenters for both pre-recorded and recorded
oiutput
- Check
that copyrights are cleared and understand law as it relates to media
- Convert
text, graphics, video and audio files into other formats
- Contribute
to, making use of, and archive audio resources which can be re-used
- Respond
to audience feedback
- Produce
and make use of user-generated content
- Use
technology, such as Cl Edit Pro, Pro Tools and Adobe Audition, for editing
and production purposes
- Ensure
that health and safety standards and trade union requirements are met
Further Details
Interested applicants are advised to visit Chuka University website at www.chuka.ac.ke
for the conditions for eligibility, requirements and other details for all the positions.
How to Apply
Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.
Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 31st January, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Vice Chancellor
Chuka University
P.O Box 109-60400
Chuka
Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply
