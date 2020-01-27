0
A+ A-
Chuka University, the second Public University to be chartered, located in a serene breathtaking scenery 186 Kms from Nairobi, invites suitably qualified, highly competent and self-driven candidates to fill the following position:
ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT GRADE 10  2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/5/1/2020
Qualifications
  • Must have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or its equivalent and CPA part I
  • Must have a certificate in Computer Assisted Accounting Packages
  • Should show exemplary work performance
  • Should have experience of 2 years as senior account assistant 1
Responsibilities
  • Supervise staff under them
  • Prepare financial reports
  • Maintain accountable documents (Register)
  • Maintain and update assets register
  • Supervise the preparation of cash books and bank reconciliation statements
  • Ensure the remittance of all statutory deductions as per the law
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor

COMMUNITY NURSE GRADE 10   2 POSTS REF: CU/AD/4/1/2020
Qualifications
The applicant must have the following:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing / Higher Diploma in Nursing from a recognized institution
  • Be registered as Kenya registered Nurse.
  • Exemplary work performance
  • 3 years’ experience as a Nursing Officer I or equivalent.
Responsibilities
  • Plan, supervise and co-ordinate nursing care.
  • Ensure availability of medical supplies
  • Counsel clients, patients and staff under him/her.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

SENIOR MEDICAL OFFICER GRADE 13 1 POST REF: CU/AD/3/1/2020
Qualifications
  • Must have a Master’s degree in Medicine from a recognized institution
  • Must have a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery/ Bachelor’s degree in dentistry from a recognized
  • Must be registered in Kenya as a medical practitioner
  • Must have 3 years’ experience in medical practice with exemplary work performance
Responsibilities
  • Treat patients in the area of specialization.
  • Admit and manage patients within the dispensary and outside the University.
  • Manage the University Health Centre.
  • Ensure proper operation of University Health Centre.
  • Organizing, planning and controlling resources available.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

RADIO PRODUCER GRADE 10 1 POST REF: CU/AD/9/1/2020
Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree in radio/TV production from recognized institution.
  • Exemplary work performance
  • 2 years’ experience as Producer II or equivalent
  • Possess excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Ability to work as a part of a team and also independently
  • Good organizational skills and an ability to cope under pressure and tight deadlines
  • An awareness of current affairs and good general knowledge
  • A real interest in, and curiosity about, all sorts of people
  • A sharp mind, able to make connections between different ideas and subjects
  • Ability to grasp new subject matter quickly
  • A willingness to embrace new technology and learn technical skills
  • Self-confidence, persistence and determination to overcome rejection.
Duties and Responsibilities
  • Generate and research ideas for programmes and pitching for commissions
  • Develop content, writing material for scripts, bulletins and links
  • Source potential contributors and interviewees
  • Select music appropriate to the programme, the audience and the station
  • Make pre-production briefings for presenters, reporters, technical staff and other contributors
  • Manage the logistics of getting people, resources and equipment together at the right place at the right time
  • Perform duties of Editing, interviewing and reporting as necessary
  • Present programmes or managing presenters for both pre-recorded and recorded oiutput
  • Check that copyrights are cleared and understand law as it relates to media
  • Convert text, graphics, video and audio files into other formats
  • Contribute to, making use of, and archive audio resources which can be re-used
  • Respond to audience feedback
  • Produce and make use of user-generated content
  • Use technology, such as Cl Edit Pro, Pro Tools and Adobe Audition, for editing and production purposes
  • Ensure that health and safety standards and trade union requirements are met
Further Details
Interested applicants are advised to visit Chuka University website at www.chuka.ac.ke
for the conditions for eligibility, requirements and other details for all the positions.
How to Apply
Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.
 Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 31st January, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Vice Chancellor
Chuka University
P.O Box 109-60400
Chuka
Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top