This role exists to undertake risk assessments, audit planning and executing audit assignments. The role will also systematically evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls at Centum and its Subsidiaries. The role will report to the Senior Audit Manager and is designed to enable the management and Board of Centum Group achieve the following key objectives; Financial plans, goals and strategic objectives Operational efficiency and effectiveness Safeguarding the assets (including information assets) of the Company, accuracy of financial statements, management accounts and other management reports Compliance with contracts, laws and regulations and drive sustainability in the Group’s operations.