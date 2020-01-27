Centum from time to time will be seeking to engage energetic, driven and highly motivated individuals who are looking for internship opportunities. The individuals should have a passion to work in an environment that promotes Innovation, results orientation and dynamism.
Qualifications
- Students
who are currently studying at the University
- Undertaking
the internship as part of the requirements of the Course of study
- Fresh
University graduates, specifically those who have graduated within the
past one (1) year.
- Students
undertaking a Business-related course
- The
Internship period shall be for a period of 3 to 6 months
Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV through our site
NB:
- Important
to note that this is an open and running job post
- Only
potential candidates will be contacted subject to availability of
opportunities ( as and when the business requires) and subject to
the candidates meeting the above criteria hence there is no requirement on
the organization to give feedback to applicants
- Only
Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Centum is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Position: Internal Audit Associate
Location: Nairobi
Job description
This role exists to undertake risk assessments, audit planning and executing audit assignments. The role will also systematically evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls at Centum and its Subsidiaries. The role will report to the Senior Audit Manager and is designed to enable the management and Board of Centum Group achieve the following key objectives; Financial plans, goals and strategic objectives Operational efficiency and effectiveness Safeguarding the assets (including information assets) of the Company, accuracy of financial statements, management accounts and other management reports Compliance with contracts, laws and regulations and drive sustainability in the Group’s operations.
Responsibilities
Under the supervision of the Senior Manager, Internal Audit, the role holder will handle interview management, review strategic plans, financial statements, management accounts, budgets, minutes of meetings, process manuals and other sources of information to gain a deep understanding of the business operations and value chain of each Business Unit that Group Internal Audit will be responsible for:
- Performing
risk assessments to identify areas of concern and interview management to
validate accuracy of the risk assessment.
- Performing
walk-throughs to confirm understanding of processes and controls and
assist with audit planning.
- Performance
of audit fieldwork, discussion of likely audit findings with management and
preparation of draft reports
- With
the help of the senior manager, discuss the draft audit findings with
management including identification of root causes, obtaining action plans
to resolve the findings and agreeing on resolution deadlines
- Making
recommendations for improvement in risk management practices, governance
and internal controls
- Following
up to ensure completion and issuing of audit reports to management and
tracking implementation of controls to address internal audit findings,
external audit findings and findings raised by regulators during their
inspections.
- Working
in liaison with management and other functions, support investigations as
may be assigned from to time
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in engineering, Mathematics, Actuarial Sciences, Computer Science,
Business or related disciplines.
- Professional
qualification in accounting (CPA, ACCA, ACA, CIMA or certification in
information systems audit (CISA, CISM, CRSC or other relevant
qualification).
- Strong
analytical, written/verbal communication, interpersonal, and relationship
building skills.
- Knowledge
of data analytics tools is an added advantage
- At
least 3 years of work experience preferably in audit but other experience
that may be relevant to audit work will also be considered subject to the
candidate demonstrating ability to learn.
How to Apply
Position: IT Audit Associate
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Under the supervision of the Group Head of Internal Audit, the successful candidate will be responsible for giving assurance on Information Security to the Centum Group, its subsidiaries and Centum Capital Fund I and II portfolio Companies. The role involves a systematic evaluation of the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls and is designed to add value to the Centum and its subsidiaries (the “Group”).
The role owner will be the subject matter expert in infrastructure, database, applications and cybersecurity audits. The role has a matrix reporting structure to both the Senior Audit Manager and Group Head of Internal Audit and is designed to enable the management and Board of Centum Group achieve the following key objectives;
- Financial
plans, goals and strategic objectives
- Operational
efficiency and effectiveness
- Safeguarding
the assets (including information assets) of the Company
- Accuracy
of financial statements, management accounts and other management reports
- Compliance
with contracts, laws and regulations
- Drive
sustainability in the Group’s operations
Responsibilities
Planning and performing multiple internal IT audit projects while maintaining priorities and schedules to achieve internal audit department objectives as well as Audit Committee reporting requirements;
- Managing
all phases of the IT and Infosec audits in accordance with internal audit
methodology for assurance and advisory projects from planning, scoping,
scheduling, and business unit coordination to risk assessment, testing and
reporting;
- Ensuring
quality, completeness, appropriateness of conclusions and timely
deliverables;
- Understanding
and analyzing business risks from an operational, financial, information
technology and / or compliance perspective to determine opportunities to
strengthen internal controls and enhance business processes;
- Identifying
opportunities to utilize data analytics during audit planning, execution,
and reporting;
- Interfacing
with all levels of management, including key executives, and articulate
observations, risks and remediation plans in a manner suitable to the
audience;
- Preparing
audit reports and ensure that complex business and internal control issues
are noted in a clear, concise and factual manner while considering practical
solutions to improve business processes and achieve company objectives;
- Participating
in special assignments and fraud investigations as deemed necessary by
management, the Audit Committee and the Group Head of Internal Audit;
- Supporting
the IT audit function of a bank that is part of Centum’s portfolio;
- Performing
other projects as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- At
least a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. A master’s degree
would be an added advantage.
- Professional
certification CISA is a must plus a certification in cyber security
audits.
- Minimum
4 years experience in IT audits.
- Excellent
written and verbal communication, with experience in collaborating with
individuals across all levels of the organization.
- Strong
project and time management skills.
- Critical
thinking and analytical skills.
- Strong
leadership, teamwork, people management and presentation skills.
- Proficiency
in MS Office and data analytics tools and techniques.
- Audit
experience in external audit is an added advantage.
- Knowledge
of COSO 2013 framework, ISO 27001 and Enterprise Risk Management
(ERM).
- Experience
with SAP desirable.
- Must
be conversant with ORACLE and.
- Must
be an expert in data analytics using either ACL or IDEA. Is able to write
scripts that can be used to implement continuous auditing.
- Experience
using audit software such as Teammate is an added advantage.
How to apply
