Centum from time to time will be seeking to engage energetic, driven and highly motivated individuals who are looking for internship opportunities. The individuals should have a passion to work in an environment that promotes Innovation, results orientation and dynamism.





Qualifications

Students who are currently studying at the University

Undertaking the internship as part of the requirements of the Course of study

Fresh University graduates, specifically those who have graduated within the past one (1) year.

Students undertaking a Business-related course

The Internship period shall be for a period of 3 to 6 months

Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV through our site

NB:

Important to note that this is an open and running job post

Only potential candidates will be contacted subject to availability of opportunities ( as and when the business requires) and subject to the candidates meeting the above criteria hence there is no requirement on the organization to give feedback to applicants

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Centum is an Equal Opportunity Employer





Position: Internal Audit Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job description

This role exists to undertake risk assessments, audit planning and executing audit assignments. The role will also systematically evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls at Centum and its Subsidiaries. The role will report to the Senior Audit Manager and is designed to enable the management and Board of Centum Group achieve the following key objectives; Financial plans, goals and strategic objectives Operational efficiency and effectiveness Safeguarding the assets (including information assets) of the Company, accuracy of financial statements, management accounts and other management reports Compliance with contracts, laws and regulations and drive sustainability in the Group’s operations.

Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Senior Manager, Internal Audit, the role holder will handle interview management, review strategic plans, financial statements, management accounts, budgets, minutes of meetings, process manuals and other sources of information to gain a deep understanding of the business operations and value chain of each Business Unit that Group Internal Audit will be responsible for:

Performing risk assessments to identify areas of concern and interview management to validate accuracy of the risk assessment.

Performing walk-throughs to confirm understanding of processes and controls and assist with audit planning.

Performance of audit fieldwork, discussion of likely audit findings with management and preparation of draft reports

With the help of the senior manager, discuss the draft audit findings with management including identification of root causes, obtaining action plans to resolve the findings and agreeing on resolution deadlines

Making recommendations for improvement in risk management practices, governance and internal controls

Following up to ensure completion and issuing of audit reports to management and tracking implementation of controls to address internal audit findings, external audit findings and findings raised by regulators during their inspections.

Working in liaison with management and other functions, support investigations as may be assigned from to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Mathematics, Actuarial Sciences, Computer Science, Business or related disciplines.

Professional qualification in accounting (CPA, ACCA, ACA, CIMA or certification in information systems audit (CISA, CISM, CRSC or other relevant qualification).

Strong analytical, written/verbal communication, interpersonal, and relationship building skills.

Knowledge of data analytics tools is an added advantage

At least 3 years of work experience preferably in audit but other experience that may be relevant to audit work will also be considered subject to the candidate demonstrating ability to learn.

Position: IT Audit Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Under the supervision of the Group Head of Internal Audit, the successful candidate will be responsible for giving assurance on Information Security to the Centum Group, its subsidiaries and Centum Capital Fund I and II portfolio Companies. The role involves a systematic evaluation of the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls and is designed to add value to the Centum and its subsidiaries (the “Group”).

The role owner will be the subject matter expert in infrastructure, database, applications and cybersecurity audits. The role has a matrix reporting structure to both the Senior Audit Manager and Group Head of Internal Audit and is designed to enable the management and Board of Centum Group achieve the following key objectives;

Financial plans, goals and strategic objectives

Operational efficiency and effectiveness

Safeguarding the assets (including information assets) of the Company

Accuracy of financial statements, management accounts and other management reports

Compliance with contracts, laws and regulations

Drive sustainability in the Group’s operations

Responsibilities

Planning and performing multiple internal IT audit projects while maintaining priorities and schedules to achieve internal audit department objectives as well as Audit Committee reporting requirements;

Managing all phases of the IT and Infosec audits in accordance with internal audit methodology for assurance and advisory projects from planning, scoping, scheduling, and business unit coordination to risk assessment, testing and reporting;

Ensuring quality, completeness, appropriateness of conclusions and timely deliverables;

Understanding and analyzing business risks from an operational, financial, information technology and / or compliance perspective to determine opportunities to strengthen internal controls and enhance business processes;

Identifying opportunities to utilize data analytics during audit planning, execution, and reporting;

Interfacing with all levels of management, including key executives, and articulate observations, risks and remediation plans in a manner suitable to the audience;

Preparing audit reports and ensure that complex business and internal control issues are noted in a clear, concise and factual manner while considering practical solutions to improve business processes and achieve company objectives;

Participating in special assignments and fraud investigations as deemed necessary by management, the Audit Committee and the Group Head of Internal Audit;

Supporting the IT audit function of a bank that is part of Centum’s portfolio;

Performing other projects as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

At least a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. A master’s degree would be an added advantage.

Professional certification CISA is a must plus a certification in cyber security audits.

Minimum 4 years experience in IT audits.

Excellent written and verbal communication, with experience in collaborating with individuals across all levels of the organization.

Strong project and time management skills.

Critical thinking and analytical skills.

Strong leadership, teamwork, people management and presentation skills.

Proficiency in MS Office and data analytics tools and techniques.

Audit experience in external audit is an added advantage.

Knowledge of COSO 2013 framework, ISO 27001 and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM).

Experience with SAP desirable.

Must be conversant with ORACLE and.

Must be an expert in data analytics using either ACL or IDEA. Is able to write scripts that can be used to implement continuous auditing.

Experience using audit software such as Teammate is an added advantage.