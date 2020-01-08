Automobile Association of Kenya is a National Motoring Association dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests and safety of member motorists while on the road. AAK’s long heritage, international affiliation, countrywide branch network and a team of highly qualified professional and technical team, assures our members of a stress free motoring experience.

The association takes leadership in vehicle valuation & inspection, driving school, road rescue services, insurance brokerage, driver reference bureau, international driving permits and carnet de passé, defensive driving training, mileage guidance, among other services.

To support its growth strategy, the Association seeks to recruit highly motivated professional to fill following position:

Tours and Travel Manager

Reporting to the Head of Business Development, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations by promoting and selling holidays and travel-related products to clients and ensure customer satisfaction and revenue generation.

Responsibilities

Design tour and any tour related packages to meet the needs of different clients.

In charge of the Tour and Travel revenue budget.

Coordinate the processing and issuance of Carnet de Passage and International Driving

Customize tour packages as per the need of specific clients.

Promote and market the business to AAK to new markets.

Manage budgets and maintain statistical and financial records.

Coordinate marketing of travel products and tour packages.

Source products and destinations to meet consumer demands for bespoke travel and sustainable tourism.

Deliver and exceed performance and productivity of the portfolio.

Take part in familiarization visits to new destinations, to gather information on issues and amenities of interest to consumers.

Provide Sales reports to your supervisor as will be advised from time to time.

Implement alternative and innovative ideas for achieving new business.

Oversee the smooth and efficient running of the department.

Research, evaluate and recommend tour and travel costing that are competitive in the industry.

Carry out analysis of the competition and current market trends and propose new business opportunities.

Ensure compliance with the governing laws and department’s established policies and procedures.

Innovatively recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.

Develop and maintain external business relationships that generate business for the Association.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment to this position one must have:

Degree in a Tours and Travel related Course or its equivalent.

Minimum 4 Years’ experience in Tours and Travels.

Experience in the management of a tour and travel company.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Business Development background/experience will be an added advantage.

Excellent Customer Experience skills

Ability to lead and motivate a team

Competent IT skills

Strong organisational skills

Resilience to cope with long hours and pressure at peak times

A genuine interest in trave





Tours and Travel Officer

Reporting to the Tours and Travel Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations for efficiency in service delivery therefore ultimate customer satisfaction and revenue generation.

Responsibilities

Liaise with travel partners, including airlines and hotels, to manage bookings and schedules, often in advance.

Deal with customer enquiries and aim to meet their expectations

Liaise with tour operators, partners, hotels and airlines for bookings and travels.

Handle all aspects of tour operations including itinerary planning, reservations, tour quotations and customer service.

Receive and process International Driving Permit, carnet applications, extensions and transfer of authority.

Handle customer enquiries, complaints and appeals.

Achieve sales targets by leading follow ups and following up on quotations sent.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this position one must have:

Degree in a Tours and Travel related Course or its equivalent.

Minimum 2 Years’ experience in Tours and Travels or Hospitality industry.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Excellent Customer Experience skills.

Ability to lead and motivate a team.

Competent IT skills.

Strong organisational skills.

Resilience to cope with long hours and pressure at peak times.

A genuine interest in travel.





Road Safety Officer ( 1 post)

Reporting to the PR and Marketing Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Road Safety activities with an objective of improving Road Usage.

Responsibilities

Develop and implement AAK’s Road Safety strategies.

Source for partners and sponsors to participate and implement annual Road Safety initiatives.

Facilitate the education and general advisory for members of AAK and the public on road safety.

Liaising with FIA, IRS and other international bodies in implementing Road Safety projects and initiatives.

Conduct research on Road Safety matters and report to Management.

Advise members and the public on road usage with the aim of improving behaviour through information, communication and education.

Organize road safety campaigns to raise awareness, mobilize communities and advocate for change to improve sustainable transport and road safety.

Evaluate the impact of the Road Safety Campaigns

Play an advocacy role on matters road safety by representing the Association in Road Safety fora.

Ensure member engagement through communication and other member engagement activities.

Act as a liaison between AAK and partners and regulatory agencies.

Organize National and local activities on road safety involving target groups.

Participate in the design and delivery of Road Safety Campaign materials and message to the target group.

Conduct surveys on certain areas of road Safety and report on the same.

Qualifications

For appointment to this position one must have:

Degree in PR and Communication or a Business related Course or its equivalent.

Minimum 2 Years’ experience in Road Safety matters.

Must demonstrate past experience in coordinating Road Safety campaigns.

A genuine passion in Road Safety matters.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good presentation and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills.

Excellent Customer Experience skills.

Ability to lead and motivate a team.

Competent IT skills.

Strong organizational skills.

How to Apply