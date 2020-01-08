Automobile Association of Kenya is a National Motoring Association dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests and safety of member motorists while on the road. AAK’s long heritage, international affiliation, countrywide branch network and a team of highly qualified professional and technical team, assures our members of a stress free motoring experience.
The association takes leadership in vehicle valuation & inspection, driving school, road rescue services, insurance brokerage, driver reference bureau, international driving permits and carnet de passé, defensive driving training, mileage guidance, among other services.
To support its growth strategy, the Association seeks to recruit highly motivated professional to fill following position:
Tours and Travel Manager
Reporting to the Head of Business Development, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations by promoting and selling holidays and travel-related products to clients and ensure customer satisfaction and revenue generation.
Responsibilities
- Design tour and any tour related packages to
meet the needs of different clients.
- In charge of the Tour and Travel revenue
budget.
- Coordinate the processing and issuance of
Carnet de Passage and International Driving
- Customize tour packages as per the need of
specific clients.
- Promote and market the business to AAK to new
markets.
- Manage budgets and maintain statistical and
financial records.
- Coordinate marketing of travel products and
tour packages.
- Source products and destinations to meet
consumer demands for bespoke travel and sustainable tourism.
- Deliver and exceed performance and
productivity of the portfolio.
- Take part in familiarization visits to new
destinations, to gather information on issues and amenities of interest to
consumers.
- Provide Sales reports to your supervisor as
will be advised from time to time.
- Implement alternative and innovative ideas for
achieving new business.
- Oversee the smooth and efficient running of
the department.
- Research, evaluate and recommend tour and
travel costing that are competitive in the industry.
- Carry out analysis of the competition and
current market trends and propose new business opportunities.
- Ensure compliance with the governing laws and
department’s established policies and procedures.
- Innovatively recommend potential products or
services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing
customer needs.
- Develop and maintain external business
relationships that generate business for the Association.
- Performing any other duties as may be assigned
from time to time
Qualifications
For appointment to this position one must have:
- Degree in a Tours and Travel related Course or
its equivalent.
- Minimum 4 Years’ experience in Tours and
Travels.
- Experience in the management of a tour and
travel company.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Good presentation and communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal and relationship
management skills.
- Business Development background/experience
will be an added advantage.
- Excellent Customer Experience skills
- Ability to lead and motivate a team
- Competent IT skills
- Strong organisational skills
- Resilience to cope with long hours and
pressure at peak times
- A genuine interest in trave
Tours and Travel Officer
Reporting to the Tours and Travel Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations for efficiency in service delivery therefore ultimate customer satisfaction and revenue generation.
Responsibilities
- Liaise
with travel partners, including airlines and hotels, to manage bookings
and schedules, often in advance.
- Deal
with customer enquiries and aim to meet their expectations
- Liaise
with tour operators, partners, hotels and airlines for bookings and
travels.
- Handle
all aspects of tour operations including itinerary planning, reservations,
tour quotations and customer service.
- Receive
and process International Driving Permit, carnet applications, extensions
and transfer of authority.
- Handle
customer enquiries, complaints and appeals.
- Achieve
sales targets by leading follow ups and following up on quotations sent.
- Performing
any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
For appointment to this position one must have:
- Degree
in a Tours and Travel related Course or its equivalent.
- Minimum
2 Years’ experience in Tours and Travels or Hospitality industry.
- Ability
to work with minimum supervision.
- Good
presentation and communication skills.
- Strong
interpersonal and relationship management skills.
- Excellent
Customer Experience skills.
- Ability
to lead and motivate a team.
- Competent
IT skills.
- Strong
organisational skills.
- Resilience
to cope with long hours and pressure at peak times.
- A
genuine interest in travel.
Road Safety Officer ( 1 post)
Reporting to the PR and Marketing Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Road Safety activities with an objective of improving Road Usage.
Responsibilities
- Develop
and implement AAK’s Road Safety strategies.
- Source
for partners and sponsors to participate and implement annual Road Safety
initiatives.
- Facilitate
the education and general advisory for members of AAK and the public on
road safety.
- Liaising
with FIA, IRS and other international bodies in implementing Road Safety
projects and initiatives.
- Conduct
research on Road Safety matters and report to Management.
- Advise
members and the public on road usage with the aim of improving behaviour
through information, communication and education.
- Organize
road safety campaigns to raise awareness, mobilize communities and
advocate for change to improve sustainable transport and road safety.
- Evaluate
the impact of the Road Safety Campaigns
- Play
an advocacy role on matters road safety by representing the Association in
Road Safety fora.
- Ensure
member engagement through communication and other member engagement
activities.
- Act
as a liaison between AAK and partners and regulatory agencies.
- Organize
National and local activities on road safety involving target groups.
- Participate
in the design and delivery of Road Safety Campaign materials and message
to the target group.
- Conduct
surveys on certain areas of road Safety and report on the same.
Qualifications
For appointment to this position one must have:
- Degree
in PR and Communication or a Business related Course or its equivalent.
- Minimum
2 Years’ experience in Road Safety matters.
- Must
demonstrate past experience in coordinating Road Safety campaigns.
- A
genuine passion in Road Safety matters.
- Ability
to work with minimum supervision.
- Good
presentation and communication skills.
- Strong
interpersonal and relationship management skills.
- Excellent
Customer Experience skills.
- Ability
to lead and motivate a team.
- Competent
IT skills.
- Strong
organizational skills.
How to Apply
If you have what it takes to join this great team, then submit your application by 15th January 2020 to jobs@aakenya.co.ke. Include a copy of your current CV and cover letter.
Loading...
Post a Comment