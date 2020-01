Automobile Association of Kenya is a National Motoring Association dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the interests and safety of member motorists while on the road. AAK’s long heritage, international affiliation, countrywide branch network and a team of highly qualified professional and technical team, assures our members of a stress free motoring experience.

The association takes leadership in vehicle valuation & inspection, driving school, road rescue services, insurance brokerage, driver reference bureau, international driving permits and carnet de passé, defensive driving training, mileage guidance, among other services.

To support its growth strategy, the Association seeks to recruit highly motivated professional to fill following position:

Reporting to the Head of Business Development, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations by promoting and selling holidays and travel-related products to clients and ensure customer satisfaction and revenue generation.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Develop and maintain external business relationships that generate business for the Association.

Innovatively recommend potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs.

Ensure compliance with the governing laws and department’s established policies and procedures.

Carry out analysis of the competition and current market trends and propose new business opportunities.

Research, evaluate and recommend tour and travel costing that are competitive in the industry.

Oversee the smooth and efficient running of the department.

Implement alternative and innovative ideas for achieving new business.

Provide Sales reports to your supervisor as will be advised from time to time.

Take part in familiarization visits to new destinations, to gather information on issues and amenities of interest to consumers.

Deliver and exceed performance and productivity of the portfolio.

Source products and destinations to meet consumer demands for bespoke travel and sustainable tourism.

Manage budgets and maintain statistical and financial records.

Promote and market the business to AAK to new markets.

Customize tour packages as per the need of specific clients.

Coordinate the processing and issuance of Carnet de Passage and International Driving

In charge of the Tour and Travel revenue budget.

Design tour and any tour related packages to meet the needs of different clients.

For appointment to this position one must have:

Resilience to cope with long hours and pressure at peak times

Business Development background/experience will be an added advantage.

Experience in the management of a tour and travel company.

Degree in a Tours and Travel related Course or its equivalent.

Reporting to the Tours and Travel Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Tour and Travel Operations for efficiency in service delivery therefore ultimate customer satisfaction and revenue generation.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Achieve sales targets by leading follow ups and following up on quotations sent.

Receive and process International Driving Permit, carnet applications, extensions and transfer of authority.

Handle all aspects of tour operations including itinerary planning, reservations, tour quotations and customer service.

Liaise with tour operators, partners, hotels and airlines for bookings and travels.

Deal with customer enquiries and aim to meet their expectations

Liaise with travel partners, including airlines and hotels, to manage bookings and schedules, often in advance.

For appointment to this position one must have:

Resilience to cope with long hours and pressure at peak times.

Minimum 2 Years’ experience in Tours and Travels or Hospitality industry.

Degree in a Tours and Travel related Course or its equivalent.

Reporting to the PR and Marketing Manager, this position is responsible for coordinating Road Safety activities with an objective of improving Road Usage.

Conduct surveys on certain areas of road Safety and report on the same.

Participate in the design and delivery of Road Safety Campaign materials and message to the target group.

Act as a liaison between AAK and partners and regulatory agencies.

Ensure member engagement through communication and other member engagement activities.

Play an advocacy role on matters road safety by representing the Association in Road Safety fora.

Evaluate the impact of the Road Safety Campaigns

Organize road safety campaigns to raise awareness, mobilize communities and advocate for change to improve sustainable transport and road safety.

Advise members and the public on road usage with the aim of improving behaviour through information, communication and education.

Conduct research on Road Safety matters and report to Management.

Liaising with FIA, IRS and other international bodies in implementing Road Safety projects and initiatives.

Facilitate the education and general advisory for members of AAK and the public on road safety.

Source for partners and sponsors to participate and implement annual Road Safety initiatives.

For appointment to this position one must have:

Degree in PR and Communication or a Business related Course or its equivalent.