Thursday, January 16, 2020 - A US-based Kenyan lady who traveled to Kendu Bay for the burial of her grandfather left mourners in stitches with her hilarious eulogy.





In the video going viral on social media, the lady, who introduced herself as Lillian, narrates how her uncle gave her a ‘crash course’ on how to 'weep and wail' during the funeral.





“We came all the way from America to see off my grandfather,” she begins.





“My uncle Japheth had told me that whenever I reach the homestead I cannot just walk out of the car into the house.”





“He said I must cry,”





She then proceeded to demonstrated how her uncle taught her to ‘mourn’ leaving the mourners in stitches.





Mourning the dead in the Luo Culture is such a big deal that they even have professional mourners - people paid to put on a show during the funeral.





Watch the video below.