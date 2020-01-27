Monday, January 27, 2020 - Two women who have been conning innocent Kenyans in Kisumu have been unmasked.





The notorious women camp outside banks where they execute the evil mission which is aimed at reaping where they didn’t sow.





According to social media reports, the woman in a black top in the photos below and who appears to be pregnant, pretends that she is in labor and the moment you go to assist her, she rubs some powder on your hand.





The powder that is laced with drugs leads to confusion.





Once the drugged powder leaves you in a state of confusion, you are forced to reveal your Mpesa and ATM pins.





They also rob their victims all their valuables.





Several innocent Kenyans have lost their money in the hands of the two notorious con-women.





See their faces.