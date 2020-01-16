Thursday, January 16, 2020

- A group of University students have been arrested after they went to cause chaos in Kandara when the area MP, Alice Wahome, was issuing bursaries to needy students.





The students from

University of Nairobi and Mt Kenya University, had been hired by leaders aligned to the

Kieleweke team led by Maina Kamanda, Sabina Chege and Joshua Toro to go and disrupt the function.





Alice has claimed that her life is in danger after she received threatening messages from Kieleweke leaders.





The vocal MP has said that if anything bad happens to her, Maina Kamanda, the ring leader of the Kieleweke team,

should be

held responsible.

“It is unfortunate and reckless that Hon Maina Kamanda, Hon Sabina Chege and Hon Joshua Toro can go to an extent of using naive University students ( UON) and MKU ) to come Kandara and cause chaos and violence during bursary issuance. Bursary that should facilitate the learning of the same students."





"They can’t engage their own children in such but they have the guts to engage and ruin the future of these young minds."



"22 of them were arrested yesterday.” She posted on her facebook page.















