Friday January 17, 2020 - Details of the divorce between former Standard Media Group Chief Executive, Sam Shollei, and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, have surfaced.





The divorce was sealed on January 8th by Milimani Commercial Courts Chief Magistrate, PN Gesora, who authorized it, describing the marriage as 'irretrievably broken down' as he annulled it on 'grounds of cruelty'.





According to court documents, the divorce was initiated by Sam Shollei on September 6th, 2019, who told the court the couple had been living apart for four years.

Sources claimed infidelity and alcohol abuse by Boss had led to the 25-year old marriage's collapse.





Sam is said to have reached a breaking point when Boss allegedly kicked out his 90-year old mother from their rural home, forcing him to hurriedly construct a separate home for his mother.





But despite all this, Sam still supported Boss after she lost her job at the Judiciary and even financed her campaigns for the Woman Representative seat in 2017.





"During the campaigns, Sam spent millions of shillings to help finance her campaign despite serious problems in their relationship," a source was quoted.



