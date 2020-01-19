Procurement Officer





This position is located in the Procurement Section of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The Procurement Officer will be based in Nairobi and reports to the Chief Procurement Officer.

Responsibilities

Within delegated authority and under the overall supervision of Chief, Supply Chain Management and direct supervision of Chief, Procurement Officer, the Procurement Officer will be responsible for the following duties:

Serves as a senior procurement and contracting expert with responsibility for the world-wide procurement of a wide variety of supplies and service associated with highly complex (technical and legally) contracts and procurement activities; may lead procurement work for a segment of a central large peace-keeping program;

Provide technical advice on procurement activities to officials of substantive units during all phases of the procurement cycle;

Analyzes and evaluates procurement requests and ensure appropriateness of technical specifications;

Develops and prepares highly complex contracts for procurement of non-routine and technologically advanced commodities or long-range services; issues international tender invitations; evaluates responses to tender, and makes recommendations for finalization of purchases and award of contracts; signs procurement orders up to the authorized limit, and, in cases where the amount exceeds authorized limits, prepares submissions to the Contracts Committee for review and subsequent approval by the authorized official;

Develops new tactical approaches to contracts, as well as new method for their applications, based on market research;

Contributes to development of institutional procurement policies and procedures; develops standards and criteria for the evaluation of goods, services, supplier capacity, etc.;

Maintains under constant examination production patterns in exporting countries; evaluate the productive capacities and performance of manufacturer to identify supply sources;

Establishes approaches for negotiations and conducts or coordinates all phase of negotiations with all concerned parties, including the negotiation of dispute arising from contracts;

May carry out consultancy missions to the field;

Provides direction and guidance to more junior staff.

Performs other duties, as assigned.

Competencies

Professionalism:

Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial and human resources policies and procedures.

Ability to apply various United Nations administrative rules and regulations in work situations. Conceptual analytical and evaluative skills to conduct independent research and analysis.

Ability to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and recommendations.

Shows pride in work and in achievements;

demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter;

is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results;

is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns;

shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges;

remains calm in stressful situations.

Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

Planning & Organizing:

Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies;

identifies priority activities and assignments;

adjusts priorities as required;

allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;

foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning;

monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.







Communication:

Speaks and writes clearly and effectively;

listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately;

asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication;

tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience;

demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business administration, public administration, commerce, engineering, law or a related field.

A first-level university degree in combination with qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree. Recognized qualification in procurement and contracting is desirable and an advantage.

Work Experience

A minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience in procurement, contract management, administration or related area is required.

Experience in large and complex procurement in Peacekeeping Operations is desirable.

Experience in working with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in the area of purchasing and/or supply chain is an asset.

How To Apply

Posting Period: 14 January 2020 – 27 January 2020

Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice Officer

This position is located in the UNODC Regional Office for Eastern Africa (ROEA) in Nairobi, Division for Operations (DO), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The incumbent will work under the overall supervision of the UNODC Representative of ROEA and the direct supervision of the Programme Management Officer heading the Programme “Countering Transnational Organized Crime, Illicit Trafficking and Illicit Drug Trafficking”. S/he will work in close cooperation and coordination with the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants), the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Law Enforcement Expert) and in coordination with the Organized Crime Branch (OCB) as well as the Regional Section for Africa and the Middle East (RSAME) at UNODC headquarters in Vienna.

For more information on UNODC, please visit the following website: www.unodc.org

Responsibilities Within assigned authority, the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (International Cooperation) will perform the following duties:

Participate in the development and implementation of programme activities with a specific focus on countering Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking, including Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, through international cooperation in criminal matters by providing substantive and technical expertise and by identifying technical assistance needs for capacity building.

Plan, implement, manage, and monitor programme activities, in close coordination with counterparts, donors and other stakeholders, based on best practices, including UNODC manuals, handbooks, guides, and standards and norms.

Identify technical assistance and capacity building needs in the region and assist in the development and implementation of programme activities. Identify technical assistance strategies of donors active in anti-human trafficking and smuggling of migrants and prepare project proposals for funding consideration by interested donors. Coordinate activities with intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations which are active in Eastern Africa.

Provide specialized substantive expertise on criminal justice issues, especially in the areas of international cooperation in criminal matters related to Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking, including Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, in Eastern Africa and contribute to the implementation, monitoring and substantive refinement and assessment of programme activities, as well as conduct regional and national capacity-building training workshops targeting criminal justice actors, victim service providers and other relevant stakeholders.

Support the development of improved and evidence-based qualitative information on international cooperation in criminal matters, Trafficking in Persons, victims of trafficking, Smuggling of Migrants, the organized crime groups and networks involved, modus operandi employed, criminal justice responses made and the application of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime, its supplementing Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, and Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air, through providing key technical and managerial inputs required for the projects.

Assist with monitoring and managing programme budgets and all related administrative issues and report periodically and on an ongoing basis within UNODC on the implementation status and delivery of the project.

Work closely with other organizational entities of UNODC on the identification of funding needs, priorities and sources. Guide and manage the preparation of materials and participate in donor meetings and fund-raising missions and activities, as required.

Participate in technical missions to assess needs, evaluate capabilities and elaborate recommendations or assistance proposals relating to international cooperation in criminal matters and to strengthening central authorities, organized and serious crime.

Identify new issues and areas for programme development and draft programme concept notes and ideas and programme documents, as required.

Participate in the recruitment of and supervise the work of national project staff and consultants. Assess consultancy needs and prepare background work for hiring of consultants.

Coordinate and integrate various judicial cooperation networks with other activities on international cooperation undertaken by UNODC.

Prepare briefing papers and presentations concerning the work of UNODC for the Executive Director, managers, donors and others as required.

Perform other work-related duties as required.

Competencies Professionalism:

Has good knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to the control and prevention of crime, drug and/or terrorism related issues.

Has thorough knowledge of UNODC mandates and policies, major international challenges, and policies and practices in the area of international cooperation in criminal matters related countering organized crime, illicit trafficking, money laundering and terrorism prevention.

Is able to demonstrate good research, analytical and problem-solving skills including the ability to identify and contribute to the solution of problems/issues.

Shows pride in work and in achievements; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations.

Takes responsibility for ensuring appropriate attention to both gender balance and geographic representation in staffing and to incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

Planning and organizing:

Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies;

identifies priority activities and assignments;

adjusts priorities as required;

allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;

foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning;

monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary;

uses time efficiently.



Teamwork:

Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals;

solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise;

is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda;

supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position;

shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in law, political or social science, criminal justice, international relations or a related field is required.

A first-level university degree in similar fields in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum five years of progressively responsible professional experience in crime prevention and criminal justice matters is required.

Experience in project management/administration dealing with the areas of crime prevention/ anti-corruption/terrorism prevention is required.

Experience in the provision of training or teaching and the organization of training activities is required.

Experience working in a national criminal justice system as a prosecutor, investigating magistrate or judge is desirable.

Working or living experience in a field environment is desirable.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this position, fluency in

English, with excellent drafting and communication skills, is required. Knowledge of French is required.

Knowledge of another United Nations official language is desirable.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a competency-based interview.

Special Notice

This is a project post. Filling of this position is subject to funding availability and the initial appointment will be for a period of one year. Extension of the appointment is subject to extension of the mandate and/or the availability of the funds.

How To Apply

Programme Officer

This position is located in the UNODC Regional Office for Eastern Africa (ROEA), Nairobi, Kenya. The incumbent will work under the overall supervision of the UNODC Representative for Eastern Africa (ROEA) and under the direct supervision of the Programme Management Officer heading the Transnational Organised Crime and Illicit Trafficking Programme for Eastern Africa. The incumbent will work in close cooperation and coordination with the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Criminal Investigation Programme (CIP) in Somalia), the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants) and in coordination with the Division for Management (DM), the Regional Section for Africa and the Middle East (RSAME) and the Independent Evaluation Section (IES) at Vienna headquarters.

For more information on UNODC, please visit the following website: www.unodc.org

Responsibilities

Within assigned authority, the incumbent will perform the following duties:

Participate in the development, coordination and implementation of the Transitional Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking Programme and the Terrorism Prevention Programme, with a specific focus on coordination and providing substantive and technical expertise on reporting, monitoring and evaluation of programme activities in compliance with UNODC policies and strategies, programme documents and donor agreements.

Provide substantive support in monitoring programme activities, in close coordination with the manager heading the Programme, with programme coordinators, counterparts, donors and other stakeholders, based on best practices, including UNODC manuals, handbooks, guides, and standards and norms.

Monitor and manage programme budgets and all related administrative issues and report periodically, and on an ongoing basis within UNODC and to donors on the implementation status and delivery of programme activities.

Plan, manage and coordinate reporting, monitoring and evaluation activities and support the implementation of evaluation findings.

Participate in the recruitment of and supervise the work of national project staff and consultants. Assess consultancy needs and prepare background work for hiring of consultants.

Work closely with other organizational entities of UNODC on the identification of funding needs, priorities and sources. Guide and manage the preparation of materials and participate in donor meetings and fund-raising missions and activities, as required.

Participate in field missions.

Perform other work-related duties as required.

Competencies

Professionalism:

Has knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to budgetary, finance and accounting management and administration related fields. Has knowledge of reporting, monitoring and evaluation of programme/project activities. Has knowledge of the mandates of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Has excellent drafting skills and experience in producing analytical publications according to UN standards. Has good planning and organizational skills. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

Planning & Organizing:

Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

Accountability:

Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business administration, business management, social sciences, economics, public administration, or related fields to reporting, monitoring and evaluation is required.

A first-level university degree in similar fields in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum of five years of progressively responsible professional experience in programme and project management, coordination, monitoring and/or evaluation is required.

Experience in applying reporting, monitoring and evaluation methods (both qualitative and quantitative) is required.

Technical experience in the area of programme/project monitoring and evaluation is desirable.

Work experience in an international organization or with the United Nations system is desirable.

Field experience is desirable

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the position advertised, fluency in English, including good drafting ability, is required.

Knowledge of another official United Nations language is an advantage.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a competency based interview.

Special Notice

This is a project post. Filling of this position is subject to funding availability and the initial appointment will be for a period of one year. Extension of the appointment is subject to extension of the mandate and/or the availability of the funds.

How To Apply

Chief of section (Integrated Support Services)

The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. We support programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) globally, as well as other UN office in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services. This post is located in the Facilities Management and Transportation section (FMTS) in the Central Support Services (CSS), Division of Administrative Services (DAS) in UNON. The Chief of Facilities Management and Transportation Section reports to the Chief of Central Support Services (CSS) and heads a Section within the Service. The Central Support Services section provides support to three main clients, namely United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT) and UNON, as well as to the over 30 UN funds, programmes and offices of the UN common system located within the UN Gigiri Complex, and their approximately 4000 staff. The Section comprises of all areas dealing with facilities management, transport, construction, engineering and maintenance for the UNON Gigiri Complex in Nairobi. Within the delegated authority, the Chief FMTS will be responsible for the following functions:

Responsibilities

Planning and overseeing the management of activities undertaken by the Unit/Section; ensuring that substantive work programmes and programmed activities are carried out in a timely fashion, coordinating diverse projects in the Unit/Section and in liaison with other organizations of the United Nations System, as appropriate.

Managing, supervising and carrying out the work programme of the Unit/Section under his/her responsibility. Coordinating the work carried out by the Unit/Section; providing programmatic and substantive review of drafts prepared by others.

Providing substantive input in the preparation of position papers and reports for presentation to intergovernmental bodies such as the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budget Questions, Committee for Programme Coordination, the General Assembly and other policymaking organs, as appropriate.

Contributing to the reporting requirements to intergovernmental bodies on budget/programme performance or on programmatic/ substantive issues, as appropriate, particularly those presented in biannual and/or annual reports.

Ensuring that the outputs produced by the Unit/Section maintain high-quality standards; that reports are clear, objective and based on comprehensive data. Ensuring that all outputs produced by the Unit/Section under his/her supervision meet required standards before completion to ensure they comply with the relevant mandates.

Preparing inputs for the work programme of the Section determining priorities and allocating resources for the completion of outputs and their timely delivery.

Carrying out programmatic/administrative tasks necessary for the functioning of the Unit/Section, including preparation of budgets, assigning and monitoring of performance parameters and critical indicators, reporting on budget/programme performance, preparation of inputs for results-based budgeting, reviewing staff performance, interviewing and evaluating candidates for job openings

Recruiting staff for Unit/Section taking due account geographical and gender balance and other institutional values.

Managing, guiding, developing and training staff under his/her supervision.

Fostering teamwork and communication among staff in the Unit/Section and across organizational boundaries.





Representing the Organization at inter-agency meetings, seminars, etc. on substantive-related issues.





Participating in international, regional or national meetings and provide programmatic/substantive expertise on an issue, or hold programmatic/substantive and organizational discussions with representatives of other institutions.

Competencies

Professionalism:

Knowledge of the substantive field of work in general and of specific areas being supervised; Ability to produce reports and papers on technical issues and to review and edit the work of others; Ability to apply UN rules, regulations, policies and guidelines in work situations; Shows pride in work and in achievements; Demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; Is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; Is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; Shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; Remains calm in stressful situations.





Planning & Organizing

Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; Identifies priority activities and assignments; Adjusts priorities as required; Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; Uses time efficiently.

Client Orientation:

Considers all those to whom services are provided to be "clients " and seeks to see things from clients' point of view; Establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; Identifies clients' needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; Monitors ongoing developments inside and outside the clients' environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; Keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; Meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.





Leadership:

Serves as a role model that other people want to follow: Empowers others to translate vision into results; Is proactive in developing strategies to accomplish objectives; Establishes and maintains relationships with a broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; Anticipates and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; Drives for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; Shows the courage to take unpopular stands; Provides leadership and takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Demonstrates knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in staffing.

Judgement/ Decision-making:

Identifies the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the problem quickly; Gathers relevant information before making a decision; Considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them; Takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization; Proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information; Checks assumptions against facts; Determines that the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for the decision; Makes tough decisions when necessary.

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent degree) in business or Public Administration, Architecture Engineering or related field is required.

A first-level university degree in any of these fields, in combination with two additional years of qualifying work experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience

A minimum of ten years of progressively responsible work experience in administration, budget, finance, human resources management or related field is required.

Experience with major capital investment construction or infrastructure projects is desirable.

Experience with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, either working in an environment with a large ERP system, or experience of implementing a new ERP system is desirable.

Experience and knowledge of UN Rules, Regulations and related Facilities Management Guidelines is desirable.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For this post, fluency in written and oral English is required.

Working knowledge of other UN official languages is desirable.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise which may be followed by competency-based interview.

How To Apply.





Editor Job. UN

The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. UNON supports programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) globally, as well as other UN offices in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services. This post is located in the English Language Unit within the Translation and Editorial Section of the Division of Conference Services (DCS), UNON, under the direct supervision of the Chief of the Unit. Within delegated authority, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

Responsibilities

Editing texts of a specialized or technical nature for accuracy, clarity, cohesion and conformity with United Nations standards, policy and practice.

Consulting with author departments and carrying out research to clarify ambiguities and rectify errors.

Providing authors or others submitting documentation with information on specific aspects of editorial policy and practice and assisting them in the preparation of manuscripts.

Providing guidance to contractual editors and translators with a view to refining their skills and performance and assisting them in solving problems which require specialized knowledge, linguistic insight and political judgement.

Acting as a report-writer at United Nations meetings held in Nairobi and elsewhere.

Standing in for the Chief of the Unit on request and performing other administrative duties within the Unit which are assigned to her/him.

Performing other related duties as required.

Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM:

Knowledge of editorial policies, practices and research techniques. Solid writing and analytical abilities with sensitivity to nuance. Ability to spot errors and inconsistencies in a text. Shows pride in work and in achievements; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations.

TEAMWORK:

Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

PLANNING AND ORGANIZING:

Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

Education

A first-level degree from a university or institution of equivalent status is required.

Candidates for this position must have passed the combined United Nations Language Competitive Examination for Translators/Précis-writers, Editors, Verbatim Reporters and Copy Preparers/Proofreaders/Production Editors in the English language or any United Nations language competitive examination in the English language.

Work Experience

A minimum of two (2) years of editing experience is required.

Experience editing within the United Nations is desirable.

Report-writing experience is an asset.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the post advertised, perfect command of English, which must be the candidate’s main language, is required.

Excellent command of at least one other official United Nations language is required. Knowledge of a second official United Nations language, is an asset.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a competency-based interview.

Special Notice

This is a language position. Staff members are subject to the authority of the Secretary-General and to assignment by him or her. In this context, all staff are expected to move periodically to new functions in their careers in accordance with established rules and procedures.

This position is temporarily available for a duration of six months. If the selected candidate is a staff member from the United Nations Secretariat, the selection will be administered as a

temporary assignment.





While this temporary assignment may provide the successful applicant with an opportunity to gain new work experience, the selection for this position is for a limited period and has no bearing on the future incumbency of the post.

The United Nations Secretariat is committed to achieving 50/50 gender balance in its staff. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this position.

Internal Applicants –

When completing the PHP, ensure ALL fields, ALL professional experience and contact information are completed and up to date. This information is the basis for the hiring manager to assess your eligibility and suitability for the position and to contact you.

Individual contractors and consultants who have worked within the UN Secretariat in the last six months, irrespective of the administering entity, are ineligible to apply for professional and higher temporary or fixed-term positions and their applications will not be considered.

