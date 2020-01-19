Procurement Officer
Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice Officer
Programme Officer
Chief of section (Integrated Support Services)
Editor Job. UN
This position is located in the Procurement Section of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS). The Procurement Officer will be based in Nairobi and reports to the Chief Procurement Officer.
Responsibilities
Within delegated authority and under the overall supervision of Chief, Supply Chain Management and direct supervision of Chief, Procurement Officer, the Procurement Officer will be responsible for the following duties:
- Serves
as a senior procurement and contracting expert with responsibility for the
world-wide procurement of a wide variety of supplies and service
associated with highly complex (technical and legally) contracts and
procurement activities; may lead procurement work for a segment of a
central large peace-keeping program;
- Provide
technical advice on procurement activities to officials of substantive
units during all phases of the procurement cycle;
- Analyzes
and evaluates procurement requests and ensure appropriateness of technical
specifications;
- Develops
and prepares highly complex contracts for procurement of non-routine and
technologically advanced commodities or long-range services; issues
international tender invitations; evaluates responses to tender, and makes
recommendations for finalization of purchases and award of contracts;
signs procurement orders up to the authorized limit, and, in cases where
the amount exceeds authorized limits, prepares submissions to the
Contracts Committee for review and subsequent approval by the authorized
official;
- Develops
new tactical approaches to contracts, as well as new method for their
applications, based on market research;
- Contributes
to development of institutional procurement policies and procedures;
develops standards and criteria for the evaluation of goods, services,
supplier capacity, etc.;
- Maintains
under constant examination production patterns in exporting countries;
evaluate the productive capacities and performance of manufacturer to
identify supply sources;
- Establishes
approaches for negotiations and conducts or coordinates all phase of
negotiations with all concerned parties, including the negotiation of
dispute arising from contracts;
- May
carry out consultancy missions to the field;
- Provides
direction and guidance to more junior staff.
- Performs
other duties, as assigned.
Competencies
Professionalism:
- Knowledge
of administrative, budgetary, financial and human resources policies and
procedures.
- Ability
to apply various United Nations administrative rules and regulations in
work situations. Conceptual analytical and evaluative skills to conduct
independent research and analysis.
- Ability
to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and
recommendations.
- Shows
pride in work and in achievements;
- demonstrates
professional competence and mastery of subject matter;
- is
conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines
and achieving results;
- is
motivated by professional rather than personal concerns;
- shows
persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges;
- remains
calm in stressful situations.
- Takes
responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the
equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.
Planning & Organizing:
- Develops
clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies;
- identifies
priority activities and assignments;
- adjusts
priorities as required;
- allocates
appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;
- foresees
risks and allows for contingencies when planning;
- monitors
and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.
- Speaks
and writes clearly and effectively;
- listens
to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds
appropriately;
- asks
questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way
communication;
- tailors
language, tone, style and format to match audience;
- demonstrates
openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.
Education
- Advanced
university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business
administration, public administration, commerce, engineering, law or a
related field.
- A
first-level university degree in combination with qualifying experience
may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree. Recognized
qualification in procurement and contracting is desirable and an
advantage.
Work Experience
- A
minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience in
procurement, contract management, administration or related area is
required.
- Experience
in large and complex procurement in Peacekeeping Operations is desirable.
- Experience
in working with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in the area of
purchasing and/or supply chain is an asset.
How To Apply
Posting Period:14 January 2020 – 27 January 2020
Posting Period:14 January 2020 – 27 January 2020
THE UNITED NATIONS DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING). THE UNITED NATIONS DOES NOT CONCERN ITSELF WITH INFORMATION ON APPLICANTS' BANK ACCOUNTS.
Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice Officer
This position is located in the UNODC Regional Office for Eastern Africa (ROEA) in Nairobi, Division for Operations (DO), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The incumbent will work under the overall supervision of the UNODC Representative of ROEA and the direct supervision of the Programme Management Officer heading the Programme “Countering Transnational Organized Crime, Illicit Trafficking and Illicit Drug Trafficking”. S/he will work in close cooperation and coordination with the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants), the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Law Enforcement Expert) and in coordination with the Organized Crime Branch (OCB) as well as the Regional Section for Africa and the Middle East (RSAME) at UNODC headquarters in Vienna.
For more information on UNODC, please visit the following website: www.unodc.org
ResponsibilitiesWithin assigned authority, the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (International Cooperation) will perform the following duties:
- Participate
in the development and implementation of programme activities with a
specific focus on countering Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit
Trafficking, including Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants,
through international cooperation in criminal matters by providing
substantive and technical expertise and by identifying technical
assistance needs for capacity building.
- Plan,
implement, manage, and monitor programme activities, in close coordination
with counterparts, donors and other stakeholders, based on best practices,
including UNODC manuals, handbooks, guides, and standards and norms.
- Identify
technical assistance and capacity building needs in the region and assist
in the development and implementation of programme activities. Identify
technical assistance strategies of donors active in anti-human trafficking
and smuggling of migrants and prepare project proposals for funding
consideration by interested donors. Coordinate activities with
intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations which
are active in Eastern Africa.
- Provide
specialized substantive expertise on criminal justice issues, especially
in the areas of international cooperation in criminal matters related to
Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking, including
Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, in Eastern Africa and
contribute to the implementation, monitoring and substantive refinement
and assessment of programme activities, as well as conduct regional and
national capacity-building training workshops targeting criminal justice
actors, victim service providers and other relevant stakeholders.
- Support
the development of improved and evidence-based qualitative information on
international cooperation in criminal matters, Trafficking in Persons,
victims of trafficking, Smuggling of Migrants, the organized crime groups
and networks involved, modus operandi employed, criminal justice responses
made and the application of the United Nations Convention against
Transnational Organised Crime, its supplementing Protocol to Prevent,
Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children,
and Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air,
through providing key technical and managerial inputs required for the
projects.
- Assist
with monitoring and managing programme budgets and all related
administrative issues and report periodically and on an ongoing basis
within UNODC on the implementation status and delivery of the project.
- Work
closely with other organizational entities of UNODC on the identification
of funding needs, priorities and sources. Guide and manage the preparation
of materials and participate in donor meetings and fund-raising missions
and activities, as required.
- Participate
in technical missions to assess needs, evaluate capabilities and elaborate
recommendations or assistance proposals relating to international cooperation
in criminal matters and to strengthening central authorities, organized
and serious crime.
- Identify
new issues and areas for programme development and draft programme concept
notes and ideas and programme documents, as required.
- Participate
in the recruitment of and supervise the work of national project staff and
consultants. Assess consultancy needs and prepare background work for
hiring of consultants.
- Coordinate
and integrate various judicial cooperation networks with other activities
on international cooperation undertaken by UNODC.
- Prepare
briefing papers and presentations concerning the work of UNODC for the
Executive Director, managers, donors and others as required.
- Perform
other work-related duties as required.
CompetenciesProfessionalism:
- Has
good knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches
relevant to the control and prevention of crime, drug and/or terrorism
related issues.
- Has
thorough knowledge of UNODC mandates and policies, major international
challenges, and policies and practices in the area of international
cooperation in criminal matters related countering organized crime,
illicit trafficking, money laundering and terrorism prevention.
- Is
able to demonstrate good research, analytical and problem-solving skills
including the ability to identify and contribute to the solution of
problems/issues.
- Shows
pride in work and in achievements; is conscientious and efficient in
meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; shows
persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm
in stressful situations.
- Takes
responsibility for ensuring appropriate attention to both gender balance
and geographic representation in staffing and to incorporating gender
perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all
areas of work.
Planning and organizing:
- Develops
clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies;
- identifies
priority activities and assignments;
- adjusts
priorities as required;
- allocates
appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;
- foresees
risks and allows for contingencies when planning;
- monitors
and adjusts plans and actions as necessary;
- uses
time efficiently.
- Works
collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals;
- solicits
input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise;
- is
willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda;
- supports
and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions
may not entirely reflect own position;
- shares
credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team
shortcomings.
Education
- Advanced
university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in law, political or
social science, criminal justice, international relations or a related
field is required.
- A
first-level university degree in similar fields in combination with two
additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the
advanced university degree.
Work Experience
- A
minimum five years of progressively responsible professional experience in
crime prevention and criminal justice matters is required.
- Experience
in project management/administration dealing with the areas of crime
prevention/ anti-corruption/terrorism prevention is required.
- Experience
in the provision of training or teaching and the organization of training
activities is required.
- Experience
working in a national criminal justice system as a prosecutor,
investigating magistrate or judge is desirable.
- Working
or living experience in a field environment is desirable.
Languages
- English
and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat.
For this position, fluency in
- English,
with excellent drafting and communication skills, is required. Knowledge
of French is required.
- Knowledge
of another United Nations official language is desirable.
Assessment
- Evaluation
of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a
competency-based interview.
Special Notice
This is a project post. Filling of this position is subject to funding availability and the initial appointment will be for a period of one year. Extension of the appointment is subject to extension of the mandate and/or the availability of the funds.
How To Apply
Click Here To Apply on their website
Programme Officer
This position is located in the UNODC Regional Office for Eastern Africa (ROEA), Nairobi, Kenya. The incumbent will work under the overall supervision of the UNODC Representative for Eastern Africa (ROEA) and under the direct supervision of the Programme Management Officer heading the Transnational Organised Crime and Illicit Trafficking Programme for Eastern Africa. The incumbent will work in close cooperation and coordination with the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Criminal Investigation Programme (CIP) in Somalia), the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer (Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants) and in coordination with the Division for Management (DM), the Regional Section for Africa and the Middle East (RSAME) and the Independent Evaluation Section (IES) at Vienna headquarters.
For more information on UNODC, please visit the following website: www.unodc.org
Responsibilities
Within assigned authority, the incumbent will perform the following duties:
- Participate
in the development, coordination and implementation of the Transitional
Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking Programme and the Terrorism
Prevention Programme, with a specific focus on coordination and providing
substantive and technical expertise on reporting, monitoring and
evaluation of programme activities in compliance with UNODC policies and
strategies, programme documents and donor agreements.
- Provide
substantive support in monitoring programme activities, in close
coordination with the manager heading the Programme, with programme
coordinators, counterparts, donors and other stakeholders, based on best
practices, including UNODC manuals, handbooks, guides, and standards and
norms.
- Monitor
and manage programme budgets and all related administrative issues and
report periodically, and on an ongoing basis within UNODC and to donors on
the implementation status and delivery of programme activities.
- Plan,
manage and coordinate reporting, monitoring and evaluation activities and
support the implementation of evaluation findings.
- Participate
in the recruitment of and supervise the work of national project staff and
consultants. Assess consultancy needs and prepare background work for
hiring of consultants.
- Work
closely with other organizational entities of UNODC on the identification
of funding needs, priorities and sources. Guide and manage the preparation
of materials and participate in donor meetings and fund-raising missions
and activities, as required.
- Participate
in field missions.
- Perform
other work-related duties as required.
Competencies
Professionalism:
- Has
knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant
to budgetary, finance and accounting management and administration related
fields. Has knowledge of reporting, monitoring and evaluation of
programme/project activities. Has knowledge of the mandates of the United
Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Has excellent drafting skills
and experience in producing analytical publications according to UN
standards. Has good planning and organizational skills. Shows pride in
work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery
of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments,
observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional
rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult
problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes
responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the
equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.
Planning & Organizing:
- Develops
clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies
priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required;
allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;
foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and
adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.
Accountability:
- Takes
ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers
outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and
quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations
and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes
responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility
for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.
Education
- Advanced
university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in business
administration, business management, social sciences, economics, public
administration, or related fields to reporting, monitoring and evaluation
is required.
- A
first-level university degree in similar fields in combination with two
additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the
advanced university degree.
Work Experience
- A
minimum of five years of progressively responsible professional experience
in programme and project management, coordination, monitoring and/or
evaluation is required.
- Experience
in applying reporting, monitoring and evaluation methods (both qualitative
and quantitative) is required.
- Technical
experience in the area of programme/project monitoring and evaluation is
desirable.
- Work
experience in an international organization or with the United Nations
system is desirable.
Field experience is desirable
Languages
- English
and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat.
For the position advertised, fluency in English, including good drafting
ability, is required.
- Knowledge
of another official United Nations language is an advantage.
Assessment
- Evaluation
of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a
competency based interview.
Special Notice
- This
is a project post. Filling of this position is subject to funding
availability and the initial appointment will be for a period of one year.
Extension of the appointment is subject to extension of the mandate and/or
the availability of the funds.
How To Apply
Chief of section (Integrated Support Services)
The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. We support programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) globally, as well as other UN office in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services. This post is located in the Facilities Management and Transportation section (FMTS) in the Central Support Services (CSS), Division of Administrative Services (DAS) in UNON. The Chief of Facilities Management and Transportation Section reports to the Chief of Central Support Services (CSS) and heads a Section within the Service. The Central Support Services section provides support to three main clients, namely United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT) and UNON, as well as to the over 30 UN funds, programmes and offices of the UN common system located within the UN Gigiri Complex, and their approximately 4000 staff. The Section comprises of all areas dealing with facilities management, transport, construction, engineering and maintenance for the UNON Gigiri Complex in Nairobi. Within the delegated authority, the Chief FMTS will be responsible for the following functions:
Responsibilities
- Planning
and overseeing the management of activities undertaken by the
Unit/Section; ensuring that substantive work programmes and programmed activities
are carried out in a timely fashion, coordinating diverse projects in the
Unit/Section and in liaison with other organizations of the United Nations
System, as appropriate.
- Managing,
supervising and carrying out the work programme of the Unit/Section under
his/her responsibility. Coordinating the work carried out by the
Unit/Section; providing programmatic and substantive review of drafts
prepared by others.
- Providing
substantive input in the preparation of position papers and reports for
presentation to intergovernmental bodies such as the Advisory Committee on
Administrative and Budget Questions, Committee for Programme Coordination,
the General Assembly and other policymaking organs, as appropriate.
- Contributing
to the reporting requirements to intergovernmental bodies on
budget/programme performance or on programmatic/ substantive issues, as
appropriate, particularly those presented in biannual and/or annual
reports.
- Ensuring
that the outputs produced by the Unit/Section maintain high-quality standards;
that reports are clear, objective and based on comprehensive data.
Ensuring that all outputs produced by the Unit/Section under his/her
supervision meet required standards before completion to ensure they
comply with the relevant mandates.
- Preparing
inputs for the work programme of the Section determining priorities and
allocating resources for the completion of outputs and their timely
delivery.
- Carrying
out programmatic/administrative tasks necessary for the functioning of the
Unit/Section, including preparation of budgets, assigning and monitoring
of performance parameters and critical indicators, reporting on
budget/programme performance, preparation of inputs for results-based
budgeting, reviewing staff performance, interviewing and evaluating
candidates for job openings
- Recruiting
staff for Unit/Section taking due account geographical and gender balance
and other institutional values.
- Managing,
guiding, developing and training staff under his/her supervision.
- Fostering
teamwork and communication among staff in the Unit/Section and across
organizational boundaries.
- Representing
the Organization at inter-agency meetings, seminars, etc. on
substantive-related issues.
- Participating
in international, regional or national meetings and provide programmatic/substantive
expertise on an issue, or hold programmatic/substantive and organizational
discussions with representatives of other institutions.
Competencies
Professionalism:
- Knowledge
of the substantive field of work in general and of specific areas being
supervised; Ability to produce reports and papers on technical issues and
to review and edit the work of others; Ability to apply UN rules,
regulations, policies and guidelines in work situations; Shows pride in
work and in achievements; Demonstrates professional competence and mastery
of subject matter; Is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments,
observing deadlines and achieving results; Is motivated by professional
rather than personal concerns; Shows persistence when faced with difficult
problems or challenges; Remains calm in stressful situations.
Planning & Organizing
- Develops
clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; Identifies
priority activities and assignments; Adjusts priorities as required;
Allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;
Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; Monitors and
adjusts plans and actions as necessary; Uses time efficiently.
Client Orientation:
- Considers
all those to whom services are provided to be “clients ” and seeks to see
things from clients’ point of view; Establishes and maintains productive
partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; Identifies
clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; Monitors ongoing
developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed
and anticipate problems; Keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in
projects; Meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.
Leadership:
- Serves
as a role model that other people want to follow: Empowers others to
translate vision into results; Is proactive in developing strategies to
accomplish objectives; Establishes and maintains relationships with a
broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; Anticipates
and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; Drives
for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; Shows the
courage to take unpopular stands; Provides leadership and takes
responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the
equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Demonstrates
knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in
staffing.
Judgement/ Decision-making:
- Identifies
the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the
problem quickly; Gathers relevant information before making a decision;
Considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them;
Takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization;
Proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all
available information; Checks assumptions against facts; Determines that
the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for
the decision; Makes tough decisions when necessary.
Education
- Advanced
university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent degree) in business or
Public Administration, Architecture Engineering or related field is
required.
- A
first-level university degree in any of these fields, in combination with
two additional years of qualifying work experience may be accepted in lieu
of the advanced university degree.
Work Experience
- A
minimum of ten years of progressively responsible work experience in
administration, budget, finance, human resources management or related
field is required.
- Experience
with major capital investment construction or infrastructure projects is
desirable.
- Experience
with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, either working in an
environment with a large ERP system, or experience of implementing a new
ERP system is desirable.
- Experience
and knowledge of UN Rules, Regulations and related Facilities Management
Guidelines is desirable.
Languages
- English
and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For
this post, fluency in written and oral English is required.
- Working
knowledge of other UN official languages is desirable.
Assessment
- Evaluation
of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise which may be
followed by competency-based interview.
How To Apply.
Editor Job. UN
The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. UNON supports programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) globally, as well as other UN offices in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services. This post is located in the English Language Unit within the Translation and Editorial Section of the Division of Conference Services (DCS), UNON, under the direct supervision of the Chief of the Unit. Within delegated authority, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:
Responsibilities
- Editing
texts of a specialized or technical nature for accuracy, clarity, cohesion
and conformity with United Nations standards, policy and practice.
- Consulting
with author departments and carrying out research to clarify ambiguities
and rectify errors.
- Providing
authors or others submitting documentation with information on specific
aspects of editorial policy and practice and assisting them in the
preparation of manuscripts.
- Providing
guidance to contractual editors and translators with a view to refining
their skills and performance and assisting them in solving problems which
require specialized knowledge, linguistic insight and political judgement.
- Acting
as a report-writer at United Nations meetings held in Nairobi and
elsewhere.
- Standing
in for the Chief of the Unit on request and performing other
administrative duties within the Unit which are assigned to her/him.
- Performing
other related duties as required.
Competencies
PROFESSIONALISM:
- Knowledge
of editorial policies, practices and research techniques. Solid writing
and analytical abilities with sensitivity to nuance. Ability to spot
errors and inconsistencies in a text. Shows pride in work and in
achievements; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments,
observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional
rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult
problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations.
TEAMWORK:
- Works
collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits
input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; places team agenda
before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group
decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position;
shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility
for team shortcomings.
PLANNING AND ORGANIZING:
- Develops
clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies
priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required;
allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work;
foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and
adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.
Education
- A
first-level degree from a university or institution of equivalent status
is required.
- Candidates
for this position must have passed the combined United Nations Language
Competitive Examination for Translators/Précis-writers, Editors, Verbatim
Reporters and Copy Preparers/Proofreaders/Production Editors in the
English language or any United Nations language competitive examination in
the English language.
Work Experience
- A
minimum of two (2) years of editing experience is required.
- Experience
editing within the United Nations is desirable.
- Report-writing
experience is an asset.
Languages
- English
and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat.
For the post advertised, perfect command of English, which must be the candidate’s
main language, is required.
- Excellent
command of at least one other official United Nations language is
required. Knowledge of a second official United Nations language, is an
asset.
Assessment
Evaluation of qualified candidates may include an assessment exercise and a competency-based interview.
Special Notice
- This
is a language position. Staff members are subject to the authority of the
Secretary-General and to assignment by him or her. In this context, all
staff are expected to move periodically to new functions in their careers
in accordance with established rules and procedures.
- This
position is temporarily available for a duration of six months. If the
selected candidate is a staff member from the United Nations Secretariat,
the selection will be administered as a
temporary assignment.
- While
this temporary assignment may provide the successful applicant with an
opportunity to gain new work experience, the selection for this position
is for a limited period and has no bearing on the future incumbency of the
post.
- The
United Nations Secretariat is committed to achieving 50/50 gender balance
in its staff. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for this
position.
Internal Applicants –
When completing the PHP, ensure ALL fields, ALL professional experience and contact information are completed and up to date. This information is the basis for the hiring manager to assess your eligibility and suitability for the position and to contact you.
Individual contractors and consultants who have worked within the UN Secretariat in the last six months, irrespective of the administering entity, are ineligible to apply for professional and higher temporary or fixed-term positions and their applications will not be considered.
All applicants are strongly encouraged to apply on-line as soon as possible after the job opening has been posted and well before the deadline stated in the job opening. On-line applications will be acknowledged where an email address has been provided.
How To Apply
