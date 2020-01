The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is the UN headquarters in Africa and the representative office of the Secretary-General. We support programme implementation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) globally, as well as other UN office in Kenya, by providing administrative, conference and information services. This post is located in the Facilities Management and Transportation section (FMTS) in the Central Support Services (CSS), Division of Administrative Services (DAS) in UNON. The Chief of Facilities Management and Transportation Section reports to the Chief of Central Support Services (CSS) and heads a Section within the Service. The Central Support Services section provides support to three main clients, namely United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT) and UNON, as well as to the over 30 UN funds, programmes and offices of the UN common system located within the UN Gigiri Complex, and their approximately 4000 staff. The Section comprises of all areas dealing with facilities management, transport, construction, engineering and maintenance for the UNON Gigiri Complex in Nairobi. Within the delegated authority, the Chief FMTS will be responsible for the following functions: