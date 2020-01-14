Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, broken his promise to keep off social media and blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over his cabinet reshuffle.





Venting on social media, Kuria lambasted Uhuru over the appointment anti-Ruto blogger, Zack Kinuthia, as the new Education CAS.





He showed his contempt for Kenyatta's choice by sarcastically claiming Kinuthia would advance the 'Incompetency Based Curriculum'.





" To enhance the roll out of the Incompetency Based Curriculum, I have removed PROFESSOR Colleta Suda as the CAS for Education and replaced her with Zack Kinuthia, HSC ," Kuria said.





Kinuthia will, however, not be a replacement to Prof. Colleta Suda who has been moved to the Ministry of Gender Affairs where she will serve as Principal Secretary.





The Ministry of Education did not have a CAS before Kinuthia's appointments - his position will be mainly to assist and deputize CS George Magoha.





Amb. Simon Nabukwesi was nominated to take over from Prof Suda as the PS in charge of University Education and Research.





The Gatundu South MP had announced a complete absence from all social media platforms as part of his 2020 resolutions.





