Friday January 17, 2020 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has reacted to claims that Deputy President William Ruto is an outsider in the Jubilee Government which he formed with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Venting on social medai on Thursday, the Leader of Majority in the Senate urged the DP to hold firm despite of his perceived tribulations and isolation.





He claimed that the tests that DP Ruto was grappling with were normal tests, assuring the Deputy President that they will finally come to an end.

"Every test that you have experienced is the kind that normally comes to people.”





“But God keeps his promise and he will not allow you to be tested beyond our power to remain firm; at the time you are put to the test, he will give you the strength to endure it and so He will provide you with a way out," the Elgeyo Marakwet leader wrote.





Murkomen's assuring message comes amid growing perception that the Deputy President has been sidelined in the Jubilee Government.





The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy has been reported to have gone to the dogs.



