Friday January 10, 2020 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said that the Jubilee Government was doing exemplary well before the handshake happened and ODM came in.





On March 9, 2018, Uhuru had a handshake with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, with the aim of uniting the nation.





The two former political protagonists even came with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to help Kenya end perennial chaos and violence during every election cycle.





But sharing his thoughts via social media on Friday, Ahmednasir said Jubilee Party under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta was a law abiding outfit but when Raila Odinga’s ODM came in, the party turned into being dictatorial and useless.





“JUBILEE was the party for the RULE of LAW and CONSTITUTIONALISM...until it met the HANDSHAKE and BBI...the rest is History...,” Ahmednasir said.





Ahmednasir’s sentiments were also echoed by former Presidential aspirant, Mwalimu Dida, who said Jubilee was doing well before it married ODM.





“Jubilee was doing exemplary well before it married ODM.”





“It even allowed Hon John Paul Mwirigi, the 22-year-old to win against veterans.”





“ODM would never allow for such.”





“The Handshake is the single biggest disaster in Jubilee's history,” Dida said.



