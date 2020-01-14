Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Details have emerged as to why President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS, Karanja Kibicho, blocked Deputy President William Ruto from staying at his official residence in Mombasa last week.





The residence’s improvements were done by the office of the DP.





It is the former home of the Coast Provincial Commissioner.





According to sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s secur ity team was briefed that Ruto was to host a number of delegations at the residence.





The residence is just meters away from State House.





After the briefing, Uhuru’s handlers led by Matiang’i and Kibicho, read mischief in Ruto’s decision to occupy the residence while the President has been running the Government’s affairs from Mombasa since Christmas.

It is at this point that Uhuru’s men gave orders for Ruto to vacate the residence.





The DP was forced to host the Taita Taveta delegation at his vast ranch located in Taita County.





Other sources intimated that Ruto did not inform Uhuru that he was visiting Mombasa and his move was seen as undermining the President.





It is said that Ruto wanted to coordinate his 2022 presidential bid from there.





He also wanted to campaign for his candidates in Jubilee Party in its expected March polls from the residence.





The DP and his men had already moved into the residence with his belongings only to be ordered out.



