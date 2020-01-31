Saturday, February 1, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered the arrest of Dr. William Ruto’s farm manager over illegal water connections in Taita Taveta County.





Arie Dampers, a South African National, is said to have been arrested after a day's long inspection by the police at Ruto's vast Kisima farm.





Previously, area residents had complained that Ruto's acquisition of the 1,000-acre ranch owned by former MP Basil Criticos, had seen the main water pipeline diverted to serve the farm on which livestock is reared.





Taita Taveta Police Commander, said Kiprotich, stated that government officials, who were allowed to access the farm, found an illegal pipe at the farm.





“TAVEVO officials escorted by the police inspected the farm and found a three-quarter-inch pipe, which was illegally connected. It is just a small pipe," the police chief said.





Further, he stated that the suspect had been detained but was later released on a police bond.



