Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Central Bank of Kenya has reportedly raided William Ruto’s bank accounts with a view of investigating corruption and money laundering allegations.





Ruto has been making hefty contributions in churches ahead of the 2022 General Elections, something that has caused a lot of discomfort in Government, forcing the agencies to act.





The push by CBK was from powerful forces surrounding Uhuru Kenyatta who fear Ruto is using his money to buy MPs and may use the legislators to impeach Uhuru thus landing at State House during the remaining two years in power.





With Ruto in power albeit interim, it will be difficult to remove him come 2022 elections.





In fact, those behind the handshake claim that it was well crafted to tame Ruto’s influence in Parliament as he controls majority of Jubilee MPs and has started earning support of opposition MPs in Coast, Kisiiland, Luhyaland and Rift Valley to his side.





Also being investigated are bank accounts of Ruto’s wife, Rachel, eldest son Nick Kipkurgat, Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet and Isaac Maiyo.





On the CBK’s radar include Ruto’s 2022 presidential financiers among them David Muge, Mary Mungai, Paul Ndung’u, CS Charles Keter and former CS, Henry Rotich.



