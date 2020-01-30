Thursday January 30, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered everybody who arrived from China in the past two weeks to present themselves at any leading hospital for observation if they develop flu symptoms.





Speaking on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki said the move is to prevent the spread of Coronavirus which has already killed hundreds in the city of Wuhan in China.





"Anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing and sneezing with a history of recent travel to China is advised to go to the nearest health facility for assessment and prompt management," Kariuki stated.





All coronavirus patients develop pneumonia and most have a fever. Others cough and have trouble breathing.





The call for screening came as Kenyans waited for the laboratory results of the student quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Tuesday. The student had arrived from China.





Kariuki said samples of sputum were sent to Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratories in Nairobi and to South Africa.





"The suspected case remains in the isolation facility at KNH while investigations and laboratory tests are undertaken," she said.



