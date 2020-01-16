Thursday, January 16, 2020 - Former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, has revealed how the deep state forced President Uhuru Kenyatta to form an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto in 2013.





In an interview with KTN‘s Pointblank show on Wednesday evening, Jirongo said that Uhuru was personally against his association with Ruto because he was the “commander of Kalenjin warriors” who killed Kikuyus in Eldoret and in Nakuru during the 2007/08 post-election violence.





Mr Jirongo said that it is people in Uhuru's inner circle who managed to prevail over the then National Alliance (TNA) leader to work with Ruto.





"Because I know Uhuru resisted working with Ruto for quite a while through friends... but I think Uhuru also read that there is a bit of trouble here because history could tell him...,” said Jirongo





Jirongo’s words come in the context of divisions within the governing Jubilee Party, fueling speculation that the relationship between Uhuru and Ruto is now beyond repair.



