Sunday January 4, 2020 - National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has blamed Agriculture Cabinet, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for the escalating invasion by locusts in the North-Eastern region.





Duale accused the CS of going on holiday and leaving the critical issue unattended to.

“This is a serious crisis that must be addressed urgently.”





“Mr. Kiunjuri and his principal secretary should not continue to be on holiday as the people in North Eastern suffer,” Duale remarked.





“So far the two have not spoken, they have not done anything to write home about,” he added.

The Garissa Town MP also stated that Mandera’s six constituencies have been invaded by the locusts which were also spreading to Wajir East, Tarbaj and Wajir West constituencies in Wajir County and parts of Garissa County.





“God has given us rain that saw vegetation sprout and now the locusts have descended on it fomenting danger to our own food security as well as our animals.”





“The CS and his PS must be called to action. The ministry is always quiet when there are issues affecting the country,” added Duale.





He further warned that the locusts may spread to other parts of the country if mitigative measures are not put in place.





However, Kiunjuri, refuted claims that his ministry delayed in taking action. Saying they have already taken action.





“I want to tell the residents of North Eastern Kenya that our team is already on the ground to deal with the locusts. There should be no worry,” defended Kiunjuri.





