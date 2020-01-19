Sunday, January 19, 2020 - An outspoken Governor from the Kalenjin community has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly intimidating his deputy, William Ruto.





Over the last two years, Uhuru has been humiliating and embarrassing his deputy despite being instrumental in his re-election in 2013 and 2017.





Speaking on Saturday in Bomet, Bomet Governor, Hillary Barchok, said that Ruto and Uhuru need each other for the sake of the economic empowerment of the people of this nation.

He argued that there is no way the President can be allowed to mistreat the second in command.





He warned leaders against using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to cause more divisions in the nation.





"We will not accept BBI to be used to bruise Kenyans."



"The President must respect his Deputy because the mistreatment once in a while...(Hatutakubali kama BBI itakuwa jambo la kubruise wanakenya. Lazima President aheshimu Deputy wake because mistreatment kidogo ya hapa na pale)" Barchok stated.



