Sunday January 12, 2020-

Deputy President William Ruto was on Wednesday forced to sleep in a hotel after he was locked out of his supposed official residence.



The incidence happened in Mombasa where the DP was supposed to sleep at former Mombasa Provincial commissioner residence that was refurbished by taxpayer’s money at a cost of Sh 180 million last year.





However, trouble started when Ruto retreated to the residence at around 4 PM. He found his aides removing his personal belongings from the rooms.





The man from Sugoi was left confused.





On asking what was happening, he was told that Interior Principal Secretary ,Karanja Kibicho, had ordered the employees at the residence to remove his (Ruto’s) belongings from the house.





“’His personal clothes and other personal belongings had already been put in various rooms. It is essentially a home and, therefore, his personal effects were in place that morning.





Around 4pm, a call came from Karanja Kibichio to the government employees there that all the DP’s personal effects should be removed. It was shocker,” said a source.





The DP was forced to spend the night at the English Point Marina in Nyali.



