Wednesday January 15, 2020 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has poured scorn on President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday where he sacked individuals linked to Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.





Mwangi Kiunjuri who was in the Agriculture docket, was sacked and his position taken by Peter Munya who was in the Trade docket.





Former Nyeri Senator, Mutahi Kagwe, was appointed as Health Cabinet Secretary while Betty Maina was handed the trade docket.

Reacting to the reorganization, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, noted that Kenya belongs to several communities yet the President opted to give two slots to one community.





He claimed that this act by the Head of State amounts to a tribal card meant to benefit his kinsmen since Kagwe and Maina come from his community.





“Kenya hii kweli ni ya kabila Moja! ( Kenya is for one tribe)”





“Two new Cabinet Secretaries from one tribe?”





“Mr. President hiyo sii poa!!!”





“I thought we were talking inclusivity ??? Very sad," he said on Wednesday morning



