Friday January 3, 2020

-Kandara MP, Alice Muthoni Wahome, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of being a threat to the country’s democracy.





Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Malindi, Wahome claimed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a plot by President Kenyatta and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga to remain in power after the 2022 elections.





“The biggest existential threat to Kenya’s declining economy, democracy and freedom of expression, political affiliation and growth is Uhuru Kenyatta, because he is on the driver’s seat,” Wahome said.





The outspoken lawmaker insisted that the recent remarks by Former Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe as well as previous sentiments by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Nominated Senator Beth Mugo suggesting that that President Kenyatta will remain in power should not be taken lightly.





”Raila Odinga is his new political mercenary for hire, and the BBI report is the special-purpose vehicle heading to the route that has been suggested by Murathe, Atwoli and Beth Mugo,” she said.





Murathe, in a recent media interview, claimed that Kenyatta will remain in power as a Prime Minister after the 2022 General Election. On his part Atwoli previously said President Kenyatta is too young to retire at 60 come 2022, hence, his term should be extended.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











