Tuesday January 21, 2020 - A section of Members of Parliament allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, have revealed a plot to use the looming constitutional changes to kick out Deputy President William Ruto.





They are also pushing for the formation of a Government of national unity should the referendum be successful.





These are some of the behind-the-scenes men pushing for the introduction of amendments on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





According to sources, MPs want to give the President a leeway to initiate the removal of his deputy.





If it succeeds, it will hand President Uhuru Kenyatta powers to fire Ruto at will.





Proponents of the proposal, who are allied to Uhuru and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, argue that there is need to revisit the constitutional provision that insulates the position of Deputy President, making it difficult for the president to sack his principal assistant.





Led by MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu, Wiper) and Ayub Savula (Lugari, ANC), the MPs disclosed the proposal was being canvassed, a development also confirmed by highly-placed sources that couldn’t be named for fear of reprisals.





Momanyi said that the country should expect a Government of national unity immediately after the referendum, adding that there was a common agreement to address a scenario whereby a President and his deputy are not working in harmony.





“We have agreed to address such emerging issues by handing the President powers to sack his deputy.”





“You cannot openly fight your boss,” said Momanyi.





“By July we expect to have a Government of national unity,” he added.





Savula, however, said that they will hand the President powers to recommend sacking of his deputy subject to approval by MPs.





“We want the President to have the powers to recommend the sacking of Deputy President and Prime Minister but it has to be approved by Parliament,” explained Savula.



