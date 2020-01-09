Thursday January 9, 2020 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has summoned KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, over the multibillion Inland Container Depot (ICD) scandal where unscrupulous businessmen colluded with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials to make billions of shillings at the expense of Kenyan taxpayers.





Gideon was summoned to the DCI offices along Kiambu Road over Mitchel Cotts’s involvement in the scandal where traders were forced to part with millions of shillings in form of storage fee due to intentional delays of cargo clearance at ICD.

Mitchell Cotts and Nairobi Inland Container Terminal were controversially awarded a tender to provide leasing facilities to KPA last year due to congestion at the ICD in Nairobi.





The congestion, according to DCI, was man made and many businessmen especially along River Road, Nairobi, and Gikomba lost billions as a result.





When asked about the summons, Gideon Moi’s aide refuted claims that his boss was summoned by DCI.





“Moi was nowhere near Kiambu Road."



"He was not summoned and was not questioned."



"I was with him from 9am in the morning and I can tell you for a fact he was not there."



"And anyway he is not linked to Mitchell Cotts after all," said the aide.





But a senior DCI official confirmed that they summoned Moi and it is just a matter of time before he is arraigned in court for committing an economic crime.



